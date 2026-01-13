French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt Mercosur deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tractors line up in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris as French farmers protest against the government's handling of the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement and lumpy skin disease outbreak on January 13 2026.

French farmers drove tractors into Paris on Tuesday for the second time in a week to protest against an EU-Mercosur trade deal they say threatens local agriculture by creating unfair competition with cheaper South American imports.

Farmers in France, the EU’s largest agricultural producer, and other member states have been protesting for months over the EU-Mercosur deal and many local grievances.

The demonstration on Tuesday was organised by the FNSEA, one of France’s largest farm unions.

“The Mercosur agreement was approved even though the European Parliament hasn’t had its say. This is going to lead to imports of foreign goods we are perfectly able to produce in France and that don’t respect standards which are imposed on French farming,” said Damien Greffin, vice-president of the FNSEA and a farmer from the Paris region.

Greffin said farmers would protest in front of the French parliament on Tuesday, and were also planning to demonstrate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on January 20.

The Mercosur deal’s approval by most EU states on Friday, despite France’s rejection, has intensified pressure on the government from farmers and opposition parties, some of which have filed no-confidence motions.

A separate farmers’ union, the Coordination Rurale, had brought tractors below the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe last Thursday in a surprise demonstration.

Reuters