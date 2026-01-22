French telecoms reopen talks to break up Altice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An advertising board for Altice is seen in Lisbon, Portugal.

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

Gdansk — French telecom operators Orange, Bouygues Telecom and Iliad-owned Free said on Thursday they are in ongoing talks with Altice Group to buy a large part of its telecommunications activities in France.

Due diligence started in early January, the three companies said in a joint statement, though they added there was no certainty the process would result in an agreement, as the legal and financial terms of the deal had not yet been agreed upon.

Orange, Bouygues Telecom and Iliad had launched a bid in October to acquire Altice’s assets, valuing them at €17bn, but the group owned by billionaire Patrick Drahi swiftly rejected the offer.

Altice France owns SFR, France’s second-largest telecommunications provider, and any move to carve it out would help consolidate a highly fragmented European telecoms market.

France has had four operators since Iliad’s Free entered the mobile market in 2012. Any proposal to reduce that number to three would need approval from domestic and European antitrust regulators.

The three operators did not disclose any new details about the renewed push to acquire their rival. Under the previous offer, Bouygues would acquire most of the assets, followed by Iliad’s Free and Orange.

French financial publication BFM Business was the first to report that the three groups were ready to put forward a new €20bn bid for SFR within two months, citing multiple sources.

Bouygues, Orange and Iliad all declined to comment beyond their joint statement, which was issued in response to media reports. Altice also declined to comment.

Shares in Orange and Bouygues rose more than 3% and 2%, respectively, in early Paris trading, among the best performers on France’s CAC 40 benchmark index.