Merz to meet Rubio, Wang and Zelensky at Munich Security Conference

By Agency Staff

Berlin — German chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet with US secretary of state Marco Rubio, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a German government official said on Tuesday.

Merz is set to open the annual security forum with a speech that will outline German foreign policy in times of great power politics and strained transatlantic relations, the official told reporters in Berlin.

“The chancellor has repeatedly made clear that he is not among those who say we are in a situation in which we must — or even can — write off the US,” the official said. “I expect he will outline what he sees as a path forward for transatlantic relations.”

Reuters