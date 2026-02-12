UK economy barely grew in fourth quarter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A view of the Canary Wharf skyline from the Royal Docks in London, Britain.

By Andy Bruce and William Schomberg

Manchester, England — Britain’s economy barely grew in the final quarter of 2025 as activity fared worse than initially estimated during the run-up to finance minister Rachel Reeves’ budget speech, official figures showed on Thursday.

GDP grew 0.1% in the October-to-December period, the same slow pace as in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said.

Economists polled by Reuters, as well as the Bank of England, had forecast 0.2% fourth-quarter growth compared with the previous three months.

The period was marked by rampant speculation about tax increases ahead of Reeves’ budget presentation on November 26. The ONS revised down monthly GDP data for the three months to November to show a 0.1% contraction rather than 0.1% growth.

Some more recent data has suggested that uncertainty has lifted for consumers and businesses.

“Looking at various surveys, there were some tentative signs that sentiment turned a corner and started to improve after the budget last year, which could help deliver a pick-up in activity this year,” said Luke Bartholomew, deputy chief economist at Aberdeen.

“However, recent political uncertainty may see that sentiment bounce reverse.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has had to fight to keep his grip on Downing Street this week due to fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Thursday’s figures underscored why investors think that the Bank of England is more likely than not to cut interest rates again in March.

The monthly GDP data showed a sharp downward revision to growth.

The data suggested hesitancy on the part of businesses during the fourth quarter as their investment fell by almost 3% — the biggest quarter-on-quarter drop since early 2021, driven largely by volatile transport investment.

Economist Thomas Pugh at tax and consultancy firm RSM said the overall weakness in business investment suggested budget uncertainty held back investment and spending.

Manufacturing was the biggest driver of the increase in output, despite the fact that car output was still recovering from September’s cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover, while the dominant services sector was flat. Construction output contracted 2.1%.

In 2025 as a whole, Britain’s economy grew by an annual average of 1.3%, the Office for National Statistics said, compared with 0.9% in France, 0.7% in Italy and 0.4% in Germany.

British economic growth per head contracted 0.1% for a second quarter, although it rose 1.0% for 2025 as a whole.

In December alone, the economy grew 0.1%, the ONS said, as expected in the Reuters poll. That left the size of the economy back at its level of June 2025.