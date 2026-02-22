Macron calls for calm after far-right activist beaten to death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People gather during a march in tribute to Quentin Deranque, a young far-right activist beaten to death during a violent assault by hard-left activists, in Lyon, France, February 21 2026. Picture:

Paris ― French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Sunday that he would summon the US ambassador to France, Charles Kushner, over comments on the killing of a French far-right activist last week.

“We refuse all political opportunism around this drama, which is the bereavement of a French family,” he said during an interview with media outlets France Info, France Inter and Le Monde. He added that he would also raise the US sanctions against former European commissioner Thierry Breton and French judge at the International Criminal Court Nicolas Guillou, describing the measures as attacks on the autonomy of EU decision-making and the independence of the international justice system.

US ambassador Charles Kushner. (JEENAH MOON)

The Tribune newspaper reported on Saturday night that French President Emmanuel Macron had written to US President Donald Trump asking him to lift the sanctions against Breton and Guillou. French far-right activist Quentin Deranque was beaten to death in a fight with alleged hard-left activists, in an incident that shocked the nation and has been called “France’s Charlie Kirk moment“, referring to last year’s shooting of the US conservative activist.

The US Embassy in France and the US state department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism said they were monitoring the case, warning on X that “violent radical leftism was on the rise” and should be treated as a public safety threat.

Protesters

On Saturday evening, thousands of people marched in the French city of Lyon after the killing there of Deranque, who was beaten to death last week by alleged hard-left activists in an incident that shocked the nation.

Many protesters wore surgical masks and sunglasses to cover their faces and chanted “we are at home” and “Antifa assassin”.

The local authority said it had reported Nazi salutes and racist insults recorded during the march to the prosecutor, after videos circulating on social media.

Police were concerned that the event in Lyon, where there is a concentration of both far-right and antifascist groups, would turn violent. Though the march had largely dissipated by 8pm, increased law enforcement in the city remained deployed throughout the night.

‘France’s Charlie Kirk moment’

French President Emmanuel Macron called for calm on Saturday morning ahead of the rallies and said he would hold a meeting with ministers on all violent groups next week. Former centre-right prime minister Dominique de Villepin called the killing of Deranque, 23, “France’s Charlie Kirk moment“, referring to last year’s shooting of the U.S. conservative activist.

Seven people are under formal investigation for their alleged role in Deranque’s murder, including a former aide to a legislator for the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, which has condemned the killing. Deranque’s death was the first allegedly carried out by hard-left individuals since 2022, Le Monde has reported. Reuters has reported at least five killings allegedly carried out by far-right individuals in the same period, including one investigated as terrorism.

The organiser of the march was Aliette Espieux, an anti-abortion activist and some far-right groups announced they would participate. The far-right party the National Rally urged supporters to avoid rallies for fear of unrest.

There were also small groups shouting “we are all antifascist” at the side of the march, and a banner saying “Lyon is antifa” flew from a window near its beginning, images on BFMTV show.

Lyon mayor Gregory Doucet had attempted to stop the march from going ahead. He told reporters on Saturday that he was worried about calls for French and European far-right groups to travel to Lyon for the event.

“We have fought against far-right violence during our term. We have managed to close down many premises, to shut down organisations because we know that certain individuals are violent and so we were worried,” he said.

According to the local authority, about 3,200 people were present at the Lyon march. There were smaller marches planned in a number of other French towns.