World briefs | Russia says sending British troops to Ukraine would prolong the war, not end it

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova says the deployment of British troops to Ukraine could worsen the war in Ukraine. Picture:

Moscow — Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that any deployment of British troops in Ukraine would prolong the war, not end it.

France and Britain have said they intend to send troops to Ukraine once a ceasefire in the war with Russia is reached.

British defence minister John Healey wrote in a weekend newspaper article, “I want to be the defence secretary who deploys British troops to Ukraine — because this will mean that this war is finally over.”

Zakharova told reporters: “Contrary to Healey’s misconception, the deployment of British troops to Ukraine will not mean the end of the war, but rather a prolongation of the conflict and an increase in the risk of a large-scale military confrontation involving many more states.” Reuters

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has repeated that she is unlikely to leave early. Picture: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach (Kai Pfaffenbach)

Lagarde affirms commitment to ECB term amid exit rumors

Frankfurt — European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde hinted again at serving out her term to complete projects, including the digital euro, in a fresh pushback on Thursday against speculation about an early exit.

Lagarde repeated her “baseline” expectation that she would stay until the end of her term in October 2027, after the Financial Times wrote last week she was planning an early exit to give outgoing French President Emmanuel Macron a say in appointing her successor before an election next year. Reuters

Crude oil tanker SCF Surgut, owned by Russia's leading tanker group Sovcomflot. Picture: Reuters/Yoruk Isik

EU seeks G7 co-ordination on Russia oil export ban

Bishkek — The EU needs to co-ordinate its plan to impose a full maritime services ban on Russia’s seaborne crude oil exports with other G7 countries before pushing ahead with the measure, the EU’s sanctions envoy said on Thursday.

The EC proposed a sweeping ban on any services that support Russia’s seaborne crude oil exports on February 6, going far beyond previous piecemeal EU sanctions in its effort to stunt Moscow’s key source of income for its war on Ukraine.

“I think the EU has made clear that for the moment we are applying the oil price cap, which has just recently been reduced to $44 a barrel. Russia’s revenue from oil and gas is down dramatically in recent months, and we will continue that policy,” David O’Sullivan told a news conference in Bishkek. Reuters

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike in Gaza City, January 31 2026. Picture: Reuters/Dawaoud Abu Alkas (DAWOUD ABU ALKAS)

Israeli strike kills two in Gaza; army cites militant threat

Cairo — An Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, the territory’s health officials said, and the Israeli military said it killed a militant who posed a threat to its forces in the south of the enclave.

Medics said an Israeli airstrike against a group of Palestinians in Gaza City’s Tuffah neighbourhood killed two people and wounded several others. The Israeli military didn’t immediately comment on the report. Reuters