Renoir, Cézanne and Matisse works stolen in Italy museum heist

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A handout picture of the painting "Cup and Plate of Cherries" by Paul Cezanne, one of three artworks stolen from the Magnani Rocca Foundation on the night of March 22/23 in Parma, Italy in this image obtained by Reuters on March 30, 2026. Magnani Rocca Foundation/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Rome — Three paintings by French masters Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne and Henri Matisse, reportedly worth an estimated $10m in total, have been stolen from a museum in northern Italy, police said on Monday.

The theft took place at the Fondazione Magnani Rocca, on the outskirts of the city of Parma, during the night of March 22-23, the Carabinieri police said in a statement.

A picture of the painting "Odalisque on the Terrace" by Henri Matisse, one of three artworks stolen from the Magnani Rocca Foundation in Parma, Italy. Picture: SUPPLIED (Magnani Rocca Foundation)

Thieves broke into the building’s main entrance and took Cezanne’s “Tasse et Plat de Cerises” (Cup and plate of cherries), Renoir’s “Les Poissons” (The fish) and Matisse’s “Odalisque sur la Terrasse” (Odalisque on the terrace), the police added.

Italian public broadcaster Rai reported the stolen works were worth €9m, a figure that was not confirmed by the Carabinieri.

A picture of the painting "Fish" by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, one of three artworks stolen from the Magnani Rocca Foundation in Parma, Italy. Picture: SUPPLIED (Magnani Rocca Foundation)

Three minutes

The museum, home to a private collection compiled by the late music critic and musicologist Luigi Magnani, said separately that the theft took less than three minutes.

The Fondazione Magnani Rocca’s collection also includes works by Titian, Francisco Goya, Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, Claude Monet, Peter Paul Rubens and Giorgio Morandi, according to its website.