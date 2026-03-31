EU diplomats arrive in Ukraine to mark Bucha massacre

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Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, EU Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius, Foreign Ministers of the EU countries including Germany's Johann Wadephul, Italy's Antonio Tajani, France's Jean-Noel Barrotattend attend a commemoration ceremony at the memorial installation for the victims of attacks and executions by Russian troops, during marking the fourth anniversary of the liberation of the town, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Bucha, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 31, 2026. Eduard Kryzhanivskyi/Press Service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

By Olena Harmash

Kyiv — The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, and several EU foreign ministers arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday to mark the fourth anniversary of the Bucha massacre and to voice their support for Ukraine, amid tensions within the bloc over EU aid.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha greeted Kallas and other foreign ministers at Kyiv’s central railway station early on Tuesday, saying the European presence demonstrated that justice for Russian atrocities was inevitable.

Kallas, along with about a dozen EU foreign ministers and other senior European officials, visited the small town of Bucha, where Ukrainian officials and human rights groups say Russian troops killed more than 400 people.

“Bucha has come to symbolise the cruelty of Russia’s war,” Kallas said on X, posting pictures from the town. “The EU is committed to ensuring that these crimes do not go unpunished ... Russia must be held accountable for what it has done to Ukraine.”

EU officials and foreign ministers placed candles at the memorial to the victims of the massacre and visited a church, which hosted a photo and video exhibition.

Moscow denied its troops committed atrocities in Bucha and has accused Ukraine of staging the incident. The UN has verified 15,364 civilians killed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though it says the actual number is likely to be higher.

Pledge of support

“Each visit is a powerful reminder of Ukraine’s courage and resilience,” Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a post on X. “Europe stands by your side. We will keep providing military, financial, energy, and humanitarian support.”

Europe is now the main backer for Ukraine as it fights on against a bigger and better-equipped Russian army along a frontline of more than 1,200km. A €90bn EU loan for Ukraine has been blocked by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban due to a dispute over the Russian oil transit via Ukraine’s Druzhba oil pipeline. Hungary is also blocking progress on talks about Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

Ukrainian officials plan to use the visit of the senior EU officials to focus on increasing accountability for the war crimes. Speaking before the meeting, Sybiha said that eight countries confirmed their readiness to join the enlarged partial agreement for the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine — a planned, ad hoc European international criminal tribunal.

Criminal tribunal

He said he hoped that number would grow. “Perhaps more than anywhere else, it is here in Bucha that we feel the future of Europe and Europe’s security are being decided right here — in Ukraine,” Sybiha said. “The current frontline is also a line of international law and the shared values we uphold.”

Moscow has said it will refuse to recognise the special tribunal and will view any country joining it as a hostile act.

Sybiha called on partners to remain focused on the war in Ukraine despite the widening impact of the US-Israel war with Iran.

Peace talks to end the war in Ukraine have been suspended due to that war, and officials in Kyiv have expressed concerns that weapons supplies could be diverted away from Ukraine as Western military resources are stretched. Cash-strapped Ukraine is also grappling with rising costs of fuel due to a surge in oil prices.