Spain condemns Israel strikes, deepening rift with the US

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An Israeli Apache helicopter releases a flare as it flies over the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, on April 9 2026. Picture:

By David Latona and Emma Pinedo

Madrid — Spain strongly condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon as well as the broader war on Iran on Thursday, cementing Madrid’s role as an outspoken critic of the US and Israeli military campaigns despite US threats to punish uncooperative Nato allies.

Spain’s opposition to the Iran conflict has further strained its relations with Washington, and figures within President Donald Trump’s Maga movement are increasingly urging the US leader to punish Madrid.

Spain's minister of foreign affairs, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno. Picture: REUTERS/ADRIAN DENNIS (ADRIAN DENNIS)

In remarks to lawmakers, foreign minister José Manuel Albares described the conflict as an attack on civilisation, echoing scathing criticism heaped by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Trump’s decision to attack the Islamic Republic.

“We’re facing the greatest assault on the civilisation built upon the humanist ideals of reason, peace, understanding and universal law over the abuse of power, brute force and arbitrariness,” Albares said.

“The prophets of war and violence seek to return to the values and practices of history’s darkest moments,” he added, accusing Israel of violating international law and the newly brokered two-week ceasefire after a massive wave of airstrikes across Lebanon killed more than 250 people on Wednesday.

Sanchez, who has emerged as a leading opponent of the war, has closed Spanish airspace to any aircraft involved in a confrontation he has described as reckless and illegal.

On Wednesday night, Sanchez reiterated his call for the EU to scuttle its association agreement with Israel, urging an end to “impunity for (Israel’s) criminal actions”.

Unjustly detained

In a post on X, Sanchez said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “contempt for life and international law is intolerable.”

Also on Wednesday, Spain and Italy both summoned Israeli envoys in protest at separate incidents involving UN peacekeepers in Lebanon. Madrid said a Spanish Unifil member had been unjustly detained by the Israeli army.

Spanish ties with the US took a hit last year when Madrid rejected Trump’s demand that Nato allies ramp up their defence spending to 5% of gross domestic product. Madrid’s stance led Trump to threaten to cut off all trade.

Republican senator Lindsey Graham said in March the US should pull out from two jointly operated air bases in southern Spain and move “to a country that will allow us to use them”.

Earlier this week, Albares said Trump publicly mulling a withdrawal from the alliance was prompting European countries to consider alternative security arrangements.

Recent surveys

In Spain, the government’s position remains widely popular, as polls show an overwhelming majority rejects the war. According to recent surveys, Sanchez’s Socialist Party has gained voter support while far-right Vox, which backed the US and Israel, has seen a decline.

While Sanchez has welcomed the Pakistani-brokered ceasefire, he also said Spain would “not applaud those who set the world on fire just because they turn up with a bucket,” in reference to the US administration.

Albares announced earlier on Thursday that Spain would reopen its embassy in Tehran in hopes of achieving peace in the region.

But his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, called the move “an eternal disgrace“, accusing Spain of going hand-in-hand with what he termed Iran’s terror regime.