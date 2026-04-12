Russia and Ukraine trade blame as Easter truce falters

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Parishioners attend an Orthodox Easter service at a cathedral amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, a Russian-controlled city of Ukraine, on April 11 2026. Pictuer:

By Agency Staff

Kyiv/Moscow — Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Sunday of breaching the 32-hour ceasefire in their four-year war, reporting more than 1,000 drone and shelling attacks just hours after the truce began on Saturday to mark Orthodox Easter.

The Russian defence ministry said it recorded 1,971 ceasefire violations overnight into Sunday, while Ukraine’s general staff reported 479 shelling attacks and more than 1,700 drone strikes by Russian troops.

According to the calendar of the Orthodox faith dominant in both countries, Easter is celebrated this year on Sunday.

Efforts blocked

A soldier from Ukraine’s 65th brigade fighting in Zaporizhzhia said Russian reconnaissance drones were still circling the area despite the ceasefire, blocking efforts to recover the bodies of fallen troops.

“We wanted to evacuate our fallen comrades today, but (the Russians) are not letting us do so just yet,” the soldier, known by the call sign Spider, said at a candle-lit military Easter service.

A Ukrainian service member walks near residential buildings damaged by Russian military strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on March 26 2026. Picture: (Stringer)

Smoke and flames rise following a drone attack in Novorossiysk, Russia, in this screengrab obtained from a video released on April 5, 2026. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS (Reuters/Social Media)

Russia said a child was among civilians injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Kursk region, while the Belgorod region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported two people killed by Ukrainian shelling.

Ukraine’s State Emergencies Service said two civilians were wounded on Sunday by a Russian drone attack in the Kharkiv region.

Reuters could not independently verify reports of military activity.

High alert

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that the truce was a “humanitarian gesture” from Russian President Vladimir Putin but that Russian troops would resume fighting as soon as it ends.

“Putin has instructed the Russian military to remain on high alert in case of provocations,” Peskov said.

Putin announced the temporary Orthodox Easter ceasefire on April 9, and it is set to end at midnight (9pm GMT) Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose previous ceasefire proposals were turned down by Moscow, agreed to the truce.