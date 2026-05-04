Europe

Two dead after car ploughs into crowd in German city of Leipzig

A Volkswagen SUV was seen speeding through a pedestrian zone

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A family has shared their heartbreak over a young woman's murder, allegedly by her husband.
Two people were killed and two severely injured when a car ran into a crowd in the centre of the eastern German city of Leipzig. (123RF/ fergregory)

By Tom Sims

Two people were killed and two severely injured when a car ran into a crowd in the centre of the eastern German city of Leipzig on Monday, local broadcaster MDR reported, citing police.

Leipzig police confirmed that there were injuries from a driving car but could not give more details.

A damaged Volkswagen SUV with a person on top of the vehicle was seen speeding through a pedestrian zone, local broadcaster Radio Leipzig reported.

The broadcaster cited eyewitnesses as saying there were several bodies reportedly covered with sheets as well as a stabbing.

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