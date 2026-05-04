Two dead after car ploughs into crowd in German city of Leipzig

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two people were killed and two severely injured when a car ran into a crowd in the centre of the eastern German city of Leipzig.

By Tom Sims

Two people were killed and two severely injured when a car ran into a crowd in the centre of the eastern German city of Leipzig on Monday, local broadcaster MDR reported, citing police.

Leipzig police confirmed that there were injuries from a driving car but could not give more details.

A damaged Volkswagen SUV with a person on top of the vehicle was seen speeding through a pedestrian zone, local broadcaster Radio Leipzig reported.

The broadcaster cited eyewitnesses as saying there were several bodies reportedly covered with sheets as well as a stabbing.