International business briefs: UK to probe Getty Images, Shutterstock merger

Bengaluru — Britain’s competition watchdog said on Monday it will launch an in-depth investigation into the proposed merger between US-based Getty Images and rival Shutterstock after remedies offered by the companies failed to address its concerns over the deal.

Getty and Shutterstock offered a “complex package of remedies” late in the Phase 1 investigation, but the regulator said these did not fully address concerns the deal could lead to higher prices and lower quality editorial and stock imagery.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it had heard concerns from businesses, trade associations and industry stakeholders including the News Media Association over the merger of the world’s largest photo licensing platforms. Reuters

Honeywell names president, aerospace unit CEO

A Honeywell sign is displayed outside their offices in Murray Hill, New Jersey, US. File photo: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

Bengaluru — Honeywell said on Monday it has appointed Jim Currier as president and CEO of its aerospace unit, which will become a publicly traded company following its planned spin-off. Reuters

Payroll start-up Deel appoints CEO and CFO

Picture: Supplied (Supplied )

Bengaluru — Deel on Monday appointed former Intuit executive Joe Kauffman as president and CFO to support the payroll start-up’s possible plans to go public as soon as next year.

Kauffman succeeds founding CFO Philippe Bouaziz, who will take on the newly created role of executive chair and chief strategy officer, said the Andreessen Horowitz-backed start-up, which was valued at $17.3bn in a fundraise last month. Reuters

CompoSecure to acquire Husky Technologies

Picture: 123RF/MONSITJ

Bengaluru — Fintech firm CompoSecure, backed by former Honeywell CEO David Cote, is set to buy Husky Technologies from Platinum Equity for roughly $5bn including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The Husky deal will be partly funded by a roughly $2bn private investment in public equity that is expected to be offered at $18.50 per share of CompoSecure common stock, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. Reuters

Microsoft gets nod for advanced chip exports to UAE

(REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes)

Abu Dhabi — Microsoft plans to invest more than $15bn in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the seven years to the end of 2029 and has secured export licences from the Trump administration to ship advanced chips to the Gulf country, it said on Monday.

“The biggest share of it (the investment), by far, both looking back and looking forward, is the expansion of AI data centres across the UAE. From our perspective it’s an investment that is critical to meet the demand here for the use of AI,” Microsoft vice-chair and president Brad Smith said in an interview on Monday.

Smith said that it had secured export licences for that work from the US government last year and had secured new licences for this year. Smith was speaking on the sidelines of the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi. Reuters

Global oil demand expected to rise, says minister

Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM

Abu Dhabi — More oil demand is expected going into 2026, the United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said on Monday at the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi, after Opec+ decided to pause output increases in the first quarter of next year.

When asked about the possibility of an oil glut in 2026, Suhail al-Mazrouei said: “I think all of what we are seeing is more demand.”

The UAE is one of eight Opec+ countries that agreed to increase December output targets, though it halted the increases in the first quarter as it moderates plans to regain market share on fears of a supply glut. Reuters