DHL beats profit forecast with cost-cutting success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Berlin — German logistics giant DHL topped market expectations for third-quarter operating profit and reaffirmed its 2025 targets on Thursday, helped by price adjustments and swifter-than-anticipated gains from a cost-cutting plan.

Shares of the company jumped nearly 7% by 11.22am (GMT), among top performers on Europe’s benchmark STOXX 600 index.

DHL, which delivers parcels worldwide and operates Germany’s postal service through Deutsche Post, reported quarterly earnings before interest and taxes of €1.5bn, up 7.6% year-on-year and about 12% higher than analysts had forecast, according to the company’s consensus estimate.

“We are making better progress with the cost-savings programme than assumed at the beginning of 2025,” finance chief Melanie Kreis said in a press call. DHL announced its largest cost-cutting programme in two decades in March, in a move to shield its margins at a time when shipping and logistics companies face falling freight rates, weaker demand and a series of trade disruptions.

New import regulations for low-value shipments into the US, effective since August, have so far had only a limited impact on DHL’s earnings, it said, adding the confirmed guidance did not account for further potential escalation in tariffs or trade policies.

The company also said the fourth quarter had started with no surprises, although it warned of continued pressure from weak macroeconomic conditions.

The logistics group’s quarterly revenue dropped 2.3% to €20.1bn, dragged down by currency exchange rates and lower volumes on US routes.

DHL CEO Tobias Meyer said President Donald Trump’s trade barriers were primarily affecting trade routes into the US, but there were also effects on exports from the country.

Tariffs raise the cost of materials and intermediate goods used in US production, which makes American products less competitive on the global market, said Meyer.

Reuters