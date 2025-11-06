International business briefs: BAE loses bid to block strike

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Bae Systems logo company is pictured at a military industry expo in Latin America, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. File photo: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

London — British defence group BAE Systems on Thursday lost a bid to block staff from taking strike action at two of its sites where Eurofighter Typhoon jets are partly produced and assembled.

Members of Britain’s Unite union at BAE’s Warton and Samlesbury plants in Lancashire, northern England, last month voted to strike after rejecting a 3.6% pay offer. Unite said the strike action is due to take place until November 25.

BAE applied to London’s high court for an injunction on the grounds that Unite allegedly called on members not to undertake training before the ballot, meaning the ballot was unlawful. Reuters

ConocoPhillips profit beats estimates despite oil price drop

ConocoPhillips signage in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Bengaluru — ConocoPhillips beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday, as higher oil and gas production and cost-cutting efforts helped offset lower commodity prices.

The company’s push to streamline operations and cut costs, including more than $1bn in expected synergies from its Marathon Oil acquisition, helped cushion the impact of a 13% drop in Brent crude prices from a year earlier.

The $22.5bn deal, completed last year, strengthened the company’s US shale portfolio and added assets in the Anadarko Basin and Equatorial Guinea.

Its production for the third quarter was 2.4-million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), an increase of 482,000 boepd from the same period a year ago. Reuters

BT connects record 1.1m homes to fiber network

(123RF/WKTZZZ)

London — BT said it connected a record 1.1-million homes to its fibre network in the first half, helping to keep its target of £2bn of free cash flow by March 2027 in its sights.

Chief executive Allison Kirkby said Britain’s biggest broadband and mobile operator had made “solid” progress in a competitive market, with customer growth across its combination of BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Shares in BT, which have risen 65% since Kirkby took over in February last year, rose 5% in morning deals after it confirmed its full-year outlook and cash flow targets. Reuters

Eli Lilly’s obesity drug shows promising weight loss results

Eli Lilly Biotechnology Center in San Diego, California, the US. Picture: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Eli Lilly said on Thursday its experimental obesity drug helped patients lose as much as 20.1% of their weight in a mid-stage trial.

The first wave of obesity drugs, which dominates the market, has mainly focused on the gut hormone GLP-1, but drugmakers are now looking for medicines that target other hormones or help preserve muscle mass during fat loss with their next generation of drugs.

The experimental once-weekly drug, eloralintide, belongs to the class of drugs that mimic the pancreatic hormone amylin, which slows digestion and suppresses hunger.

In an early-stage trial the drug helped some patients lose more than 11% of their body weight in 12 weeks. Reuters