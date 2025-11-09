Nvidia CEO expects rising demand for Blackwell chips

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, speaks during a press conference after the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, in this October 31 2025 file photo.

Hsinchu — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Saturday said the semiconductor giant is experiencing “very strong demand” for its state-of-the-art Blackwell chips, as its appetite for wafers from TSMC grows.

“Nvidia builds the GPU (graphics processing units), but we also build the CPU (central processing units), the networking, the switches and so there are a lot of chips associated with Blackwell,” Huang told reporters at an event held by Nvidia’s longtime partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in Hsinchu.

TSMC CEO Che-Chia Wei said that Huang had “asked for wafers” but that the number was confidential.

“TSMC is doing a very good job supporting us on wafers,” Huang said during his fourth public trip to Taiwan this year, adding that Nvidia’s success would not be possible without TSMC.

Nvidia made history in October when it became the first company to reach a $5-trillion market value and Wei called Huang a “five-trillion-dollar man.”

When asked how concerned he was about memory shortages, Huang said that business was growing strongly and there would be shortages of “different things”.

“We have three very, very good memory makers — SK Hynix, Samsung, Micron — and all are incredibly good memory makers, and they have scaled up tremendous capacity to support us,” Huang said.

Huang also said Nvidia has received the most advanced chip samples from all three memory makers.

When asked about possible memory price increases, he said: “it’s for them to decide how to run their business.”

South Korea’s SK Hynix said last week it had sold out all its chip production for next year and planned to sharply boost investments, expecting an extended chip “super cycle” spurred by the AI boom.

Samsung Electronics also said last week it was in “close discussion” to supply its next-generation high-bandwidth memory chips, or HBM4, to Nvidia.

On Friday, Huang said there were “no active discussions“ about selling Blackwell chips — Nvidia’s flagship AI chip — to China.

The Trump administration has prevented such sales, saying they could aid the Chinese military and the country’s AI industry.

Reuters