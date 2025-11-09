OpenAI’s Altman pushes US for wider Chips Act credit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mexico City — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Friday doubled down on the company’s ask for the US to expand eligibility for a Chips Act tax credit, as the country accelerates efforts to secure its position as a global leader in AI.

Altman’s comment follows OpenAI chief global affairs officer Chris Lehane’s October 27 letter to the White House office of science and technology policy director Michael Kratsios seeking an extension of eligibility for the advanced manufacturing investment credit (Amic) to AI server production, AI data centres and grid components.

The Amic is a US federal tax incentive designed to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

“We think US reindustrialisation across the entire stack — fabs, turbines, transformers, steel, and much more — will help everyone in our industry and other industries (including us),” Altman said in a post on X on Friday.

But the tax credit is “super different than loan guarantees to OpenAI”, Altman said.

The company has spoken to the US government about the possibility of federal loan guarantees to spur construction of chip factories in the US, but not data centres, Altman had said earlier last week.

OpenAI has committed to spend $1.4-trillion building computational resources over the next eight years, he had said.

Booming demand for AI models and products, including OpenAI’s widely used ChatGPT, has prompted leading tech companies to unveil ambitious plans for building more data centres and developing advanced chips.

David Sacks, the White House AI and crypto czar, however, had said there would be no federal bailout for AI.

Reuters