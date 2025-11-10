International business briefs: Lukoil declares force majeure in Iraq as sanctions bite

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The company logo of Lukoil is seen in West Qurna oilfield in Iraq's southern province of Basra.

Baghdad — Lukoil has declared force majeure at Iraq’s giant West Qurna-2 oilfield, sources said on Monday, after Western sanctions on the Russian oil major hampered its operations. Lukoil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US and Britain imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, Russia’s two largest oil companies, last month. Iraq has since halted all cash and crude payments to the company, the sources said. If the issue is not resoved within six months, Lukoil will be forced to shut production and exit the project, an Iraqi oil industry official said. Reuters

Ex-Glencore employees plead not guilty to UK bribe case

Former Glencore employee Martin Wakefield walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, November 10 2025. (Reuters/Toby Melville)

London — Four former Glencore oil traders on Monday pleaded not guilty in a London court to bribery charges relating to the Swiss commodity trader’s operations in West Africa ahead of their trial in 2027.

Martin Wakefield pleaded not guilty to three charges of conspiring to give corrupt payments to government officials in Nigeria, Cameroon and Ivory Coast for Glencore’s benefit between 2007 and 2014.

David Perez denied two counts of conspiring to give corrupt payments relating to operations in Cameroon and Ivory Coast. Paul Hopkirk and Ramon Labiaga pleaded not guilty to one charge in relation to Nigeria.

Perez and Wakefield denied a further charge of conspiracy to falsify documents relating to invoices purporting to show service fees were owed between 2007 and 2011. Reuters

Grab to invest $60m in remote driving firm Vay

Grab CEO Anthony Tan. (Reuters/Caroline Chia )

Grab Holdings will invest $60m in remote driving firm Vay Technology, the Singaporean firm said on Monday, sending its shares up more than 6% in premarket trading.

The company is trying to leverage its ride-hailing platform to tap into autonomous vehicles, which are considered to be the future of mobility and a potential disruptive force for companies such as Grab and Uber.

“The future of mobility in Southeast Asia will be a hybrid model that relies on the expertise of our driver-partners alongside autonomous vehicles and remote driving services,” Grab CEO Anthony Tan said.

If Vay hits certain milestones, Grab said it would invest $350m more within the first year. Reuters

UAE aims for trade deal with Chad by end-2025

An old vintage wood signboard outside N'djamena, Chad. Picture: 123RF/luzitanija

Abu Dhabi — The United Arab Emirates could conclude negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement with the central African state of Chad by the end of the year, the Gulf state’s trade minister said on Monday.

Known as Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements, or CEPA, the trade, investment and cooperation deals are a key element of the oil-rich UAE’s strategy to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and bolster long-term growth.

“We are building on a strong bilateral relationship between the UAE and Chad,” Thani Al Zeyoudi said on the sidelines of the UAE–Chad Trade and Investment Forum held in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

“Hopefully we’re going to conclude before the end of the year and then we will see the right occasion to do the signing,” Zeyoudi said. Reuters

Trading platform eToro beats profit estimates

Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON

Stock and crypto trading platform eToro beat estimates for third-quarter profit on Monday as retail investors maintained their buying streak despite bubble worries, sending shares up 8% before the bell.

The financial technology company’s assets under administration grew by 76% year on year to $20.8bn. It also announced a share repurchase program of up to $150m. Reuters