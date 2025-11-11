AMD to unveil AI chip and systems strategy at analyst day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New York — Advanced Micro Devices (ADM) is expected on Tuesday to outline the company’s plans for its artificial intelligence (AI) chip and systems businesses at a financial analyst day at the Nasdaq in New York.

The chip designer has been attempting to expand its AI business as rival Nvidia gobbles up market share for data centre chips while the market explodes. AMD has been successful in the central processor unit (CPU) business, steadily taking share against Intel.

The company’s next-generation MI400 series of AI chips is set to launch in 2026 and includes several variants designed for scientific applications and generative AI. Along with the MI400 chips, AMD is planning to launch a complete server rack, similar to a product Nvidia sells called the GB200 NVL72.

At AMD analyst days, business unit heads typically present a series of projections and financial forecasts for the next several years. Beyond its AI chips, AMD is likely to discuss its PC and video game chip businesses and its programmable chip unit.

Last week, the Santa Clara, California-based company forecast fourth-quarter revenue that topped Wall Street estimates. Demand for AI chips gave AMD executives a reason for optimism about the remainder of the year. The company’s data centre CPU business has also benefited from the surge in AI-related spending.

AMD signed a multiyear deal with ChatGPT creator OpenAI in October that will bring the company more than $100bn in new revenue over four years from OpenAI and other customers. As part of the arrangement, OpenAI will receive warrants that allow it to purchase a stake of up to 10% in the chipmaker.

The OpenAI arrangement provided AMD with a much-needed large customer, though the company has not yet captured the outsized returns from the AI spending boom that Nvidia has.

Reuters