International business briefs: TotalEnergies to power Google’s Ohio data centres

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bengaluru — Oil major TotalEnergies has agreed to a 15-year power purchase deal to supply Alphabet’s Google with 1.5 terawatt hours of renewable electricity from its Montpelier solar farm in Ohio, the French company said on Wednesday.

The solar facility, which is nearing completion, is connected to the PJM grid, the largest in the US, and will help power Google’s data centre operations in the state, it said.

“This agreement illustrates TotalEnergies’s ability to meet the growing energy demands of major tech companies by leveraging its integrated portfolio of renewable and flexible assets,” said Stéphane Michel, president of gas, renewables and power at TotalEnergies. Reuters

Steel group Voestalpine cuts 340 jobs amid US tariffs and costs

Voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner. (Leonhard Foeger, Reuters Reuters)

Gdansk — Austrian steel group Voestalpine will cut jobs at two sites in its home country, CEO Herbert Eibensteiner told reporters in a post-earnings call on Wednesday.

The company will reduce operations at its sites in Kindberg and Mürzzuschlag in the Austrian province of Styria, which will impact around 280 full-time workers and around 60 temporary staff across both locations. Eibensteiner said the sites had been impacted by US tariffs on steel imports and rising energy and labour costs, with no real relief in sight.

Voestalpine will move from three to two shifts from January in the Kindberg plant, which Eibensteiner said had been hit particularly hard by US President Donald Trump’s import duties. Reuters

Brenntag profit hit by weak market, lowers forecast

(123RF)

Gdansk — German chemicals distributor Brenntag said on Wednesday that its annual profit would be at the lower end of its guidance, citing weak and unpredictable market conditions. The group expects earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (ebitda) of €950m to €1.05bn for 2025. It had already lowered the guidance range in July.

“My first months have been characterised by challenging market conditions without any short-term signs of improvement,” CEO Jens Birgersson, who took up the position in September, said in a statement.

Market concerns about higher interest rates, inflation, trade turmoil and a patchy global economy have mounted pressure on an industry already hit by weak demand, high energy costs and supply chain issues. Reuters

AI data centre boom to boost US energy storage

Racks for data servers, GPUs and CPUs ARE shown inside a data centre. (Toby Melville)

Beijing — AI data centre-fuelled power demand growth in the US is likely to drive a “boom cycle” for energy storage in the next five years as more storage is needed to smooth out fluctuations from wind and solar generation, according to UBS Securities.

Global energy storage demand could increase 40% globally year-on-year in 2026, Hong Kong-based UBS Securities analyst Yan Yishu told a media briefing on Wednesday.

“The demand for AI data centres in the US is very robust, but electricity is the biggest bottleneck.” Reuters

RWE gains from UK data centre sale

An outside view shows RWE AG headquarters in Essen. (Juergen Schwarz)

Frankfurt/Duesseldorf — RWE, Germany’s largest power producer, reported higher than expected profit for the first nine months of the year, boosted by a €225m book gain on the sale of a data centre project to a large cloud service provider.

Nine-month adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell by 13% to €3.48bn, said RWE, beating the €3.14bn average forecast in a company-provided poll.

This was mainly driven by the sale of the data centre project, located on the site of a former coal-fired power plant in Britain, to a hyperscaler, RWE said, adding that even though the funds were not received until October, the deal was still reflected in nine-month figures.

RWE declined to name the buyer. Reuters

Germany eyes stake in TenneT for grid expansion

The land station of TenneT is seen at de Maasvlakte in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

Berlin — The German government is considering acquiring a 25.1% minority stake in TenneT Germany, an economy ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“We see an opportunity to acquire a strategic minority stake in Germany’s largest TSO (transmission system operator), as we did with 50Hertz and TransnetBW, thereby making a fundamental contribution to needs-based grid expansion and a stable financing structure for TenneT Deutschland,” said the spokesperson in an emailed statement. Reuters