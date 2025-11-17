Jeff Bezos returns to operations as co-CEO of new AI venture Prometheus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bengaluru — Jeff Bezos will serve as co-CEO of a new artificial intelligence start-up that focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) for engineering and manufacturing of computers, automobiles and spacecraft, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The company, called Project Prometheus, has garnered $6.2bn in funding, partly from the Amazon founder, making it one of the most well-financed early-stage start-ups in the world, the report said, citing three people familiar with the company.

This is the first time Bezos has taken a formal operational role in a company since he stepped down as the CEO of Amazon in July 2021. Though he is involved in Blue Origin, his official title at the space firm is founder.

With the new start-up, Bezos is entering a crowded AI market with several smaller firms attempting to break through with new software and products while in a race with industry mainstays such as the Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Meta and Google.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Bezos and a representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bezos’ co-chief executive is Vik Bajaj, a physicist and chemist who worked closely with Google’s co-founder Sergey Brin at Google’s X, a research effort often called “The Moonshot Factory”, the report said.

Project Prometheus has already hired nearly 100 employees, including researchers from top AI firms such as OpenAI, DeepMind and Meta, according to the Times.

Reuters