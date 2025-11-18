Alibaba unveils new Qwen chatbot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Qwen logo is seen in this illustration.

Beijing — China’s Alibaba has launched a major upgrade to its AI chatbot, marking an aggressive push into the consumer artificial intelligence market where it has lagged rivals.

The new free app, based on the most advanced version of its Qwen large language model, is available in China as a mobile application and website, with an international version to be rolled out later, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“With a single command, it can generate a full research report and automatically produce a polished, multi-slide PowerPoint presentation in seconds,” Alibaba said.

Qwen App has entered public beta testing and is being billed as “the best personal AI assistant with the most powerful model,” the company said in a separate statement.

Tongyi app

The move represents a strategic shift for Alibaba, which has not ploughed significant resources into developing its ChatGPT-style consumer app, instead focusing largely on enterprise customers as part of its cloud services offering.

It also comes amid a brutal price war in China’s domestic AI sector triggered by DeepSeek, which has prioritised low-cost AI compute and app development, forcing its competitors to follow suit.

Alibaba has had some consumer-facing AI apps, including the Tongyi app, which Qwen is rebranded from, as well as AI assistant services embedded in its Quark browser.

But this marks the first time Alibaba has made such a serious push into the consumer market.

Despite being among the first Chinese companies to release a consumer AI assistant app to the public in late 2023, Tongyi has failed to achieve widespread adoption.

The app had 6.96-million monthly active users in September, according to AI product tracker Aicpb.com. Market leader ByteDance’s Doubao had 150-million monthly active users, while DeepSeek had 73.4-million and Tencent followed with 64.2-million.

Reuters