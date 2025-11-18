Home Depot cuts profit forecast on US consumer weakness

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reusable bags ared displayed at a Home Depot store in Manhattan in New York City, US. Picture: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

Bengaluru — Home Depot cut its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday amid weak demand for big-ticket renovations and do-it-yourself projects due to tariff-led economic uncertainty.

The world’s top home-improvement chain set the ball rolling for a week packed with earnings reports from big-box retailers, including Walmart and Target, as investors track US consumer spending ahead of the all-important holiday season amid tariff-driven cost pressures.

“We believe that consumer uncertainty and continued pressure in housing are disproportionately impacting home improvement demand,” said CEO Ted Decker.

The company’s shares fell about 2% to $351.54 in premarket trading. The stock has fallen about 8% so far this year.

Home Depot expects annual adjusted earnings to decline 5%, compared with its previous target of a 2% drop year on year.

However, it beat third-quarter sales estimates, supported by steady demand from professional builders and contractors.

The company posted net sales of $41.35bn for the quarter ended November 2, a 2.8% jump from a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a 2.2% rise to $41.1bn, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Smaller rival Lowe’s is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Reuters