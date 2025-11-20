Verizon slashes 13,000 jobs to cut costs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Washington ― US wireless carrier Verizon said on Thursday it will cut more than 13,000 jobs in its largest single layoff as it works to shrink costs and restructure operations.

Verizon also said it plans to convert 179 corporate-owned retail stores into franchised operations and close one store.

Verizon’s new CEO, Dan Schulman, said in a note to employees the company would reduce its workforce by more than 13,000 employees across the organisation and significantly reduce outsourced and other outside labour expenses.

“Our current cost structure limits our ability to invest significantly in our customer value proposition,” Schulman wrote in a note to employees seen by Reuters. “We must simplify our operations to address the complexity and friction that slow us down and frustrate our customers.”

A company spokesperson confirmed the job cuts, saying “this is an opportunity for Verizon to reset, restructure and realign our priorities in ways that will help us regain our leadership as a communications provider.” Reuters and other outlets reported last week Verizon was planning to cut about 15,000 jobs. Most of the cuts are to its US workforce.

Schulman said Verizon was establishing a $20m career transition fund for laid-off employees to focus on the “opportunities and necessary skill sets as we enter the age of AI.”

Verizon said the job cuts were not the result of the company’s use of AI.

Market pressure

The wireless carrier faces mounting market pressure amid concerns over a shrinking pool of new customers as older rivals offer cheaper plans and cable operators jump into the fray. Schulman, a Verizon board member since 2018, was named CEO in October, arriving from the helm at PayPal and facing promotions by rivals AT&T and T-Mobile around the launch of new iPhone models, with aggressive discounts and trade-in deals.

Verizon added just 44,000 monthly bill-paying wireless subscribers in the third quarter, lagging AT&T. T-Mobile led with more than 1-million net subscriber additions.

Verizon had about 100,000 US employees at the end of 2024 including about 70,000 non-union employees. The telecommunications company cut almost 20,000 jobs over the prior three years.

Verizon spent $52bn to acquire wireless midband spectrum in a 2021 auction to boost its 5G network. The company also struck a $20bn deal to acquire Frontier Communications last year and spent $6bn to acquire prepaid mobile phone provider TracFone Wireless.

Reuters