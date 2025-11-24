Magnum prepares to go it alone as Unilever spinoff nears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Solero ice creams are shown on the production line at Unilever Wall's ice cream factory in Gloucester, Britain.

Gloucester — Unilever’s ice cream business is gearing up for its multibillion-dollar spin-off next month, ready to tackle challenges from logistics to the rising popularity of weight loss drugs when it goes solo, its supply chain head said.

The Magnum Ice Cream Company’s December 8 listing in Amsterdam will test investor appetite for a sugar-heavy product at a time when GLP-1 weight loss drugs have shaken up consumer trends and US President Donald Trump is pushing a “Make America Healthy Again” campaign.

It is positioning itself as an ice cream-focused business and betting on the allure of “indulgent” snacks consumers still crave, including its Magnum ice creams, as well as brands such as Solero, Viennetta and Ben & Jerry’s.

‘Ice cream only’

“We are focused on ice cream and ice cream only,” Sandeep Desai, Magnum chief supply chain officer, said ahead of the company unveiling of a £50m investment at its factory in Gloucester, West England.

“Everyone wakes up thinking, how can I make more ice cream? How can I sell more ice cream? And that gives a very different level of focus.”

Magnum acknowledges that GLP-1 drugs may affect its business but is optimistic about long-term demand for its products.

“While GLP-1 is not a factor we can ignore, (ice cream) is still always an indulgent snack,” Desai said.

Magnum is, however, adding products more focused on hydration and protein, Desai said. Jamie Farrell, the company’s head of UK & Ireland, pointed to lower-sugar options and smaller portions Magnum has already developed.

“We see it as a challenge,” Farrell said when asked about the growing prevalence of weight-loss drugs. “Can we create ... more new products that move with the times?”

The Gloucester plant investment, part of a €350m-€380m programme to revamp the company’s supply chain as it splits from Unilever, will increase capacity in 2027 by 50% from 2023 levels. The factory now produces 600-million ice creams a year.

The ice cream-only focus increases Magnum’s exposure to cacao bean and sugar price fluctuations but allows it to tailor commodities hedging and risk management strategies to the business, Desai said.

Magnum has flagged that new trade restrictions could disrupt its supply chain and raise its costs, but Desai said producing ice creams locally in the US had largely shielded the company from the effect of US tariffs on imports.

“There was a slight impact... When people were talking hundreds and hundreds of millions ... our impact was more in the tens of millions,” Desai said.

