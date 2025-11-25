ABN Amro to cut fifth of workforce in cost-cutting overhaul

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ABN Amro plans to cut 5,200 full-time jobs by 2028, it said on Tuesday, as the Dutch bank seeks to deliver on its cost-cutting promises and focus on its core businesses.

The reduction, equal to more than a fifth of the lender’s workforce, will affect all business areas, including recently acquired Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe and NIBC Bank, CEO Marguerite Bérard said.

Shares of ABN Amro opened more than 4% higher after the statement was published ahead of its capital markets day.

The group also announced the sale of its personal loan business Alfam to domestic peer Rabobank and said it would trim its risk-weighted assets in the corporate bank division by €10bn over the next three years.

The sale of Alfam is expected to have a positive effect of five basis points on ABN Amro’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a core measure of a bank’s capital strength, despite an expected book loss of about €100m, it said.

As part of its 2028 roadmap, the group targets a return on equity of at least 12% and plans to distribute up to 100% of capital generated to shareholders in 2026-28. The goals also include income exceeding €10bn and a CET1 ratio above 13.75%.

ABN Amro, with a market value of about €16bn, has been one of the top gainers as European banking stocks rallied over the past two years. Driven by high interest rates, which have since eased, and continued strong earnings, eurozone lenders have accumulated substantial capital in a sector ripe for consolidation.

The lender has also been a subject of market speculation as a possible takeover target as the Dutch state continues to unwind the stake it still holds after its nationalisation during the 2008 financial crisis.

Bérard, who took the top job in early 2025, welcomed the return of the state-held shares to the market but dismissed takeover speculation. “We are building ABN Amro’s future on its own strength,” she said.

