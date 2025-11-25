International business briefs: TikTok names former Boeing executive as US public policy chief

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Washington — TikTok said on Tuesday it had named former Boeing government affairs chief Ziad Ojakli as the short video app’s head of public policy for the Americas as it works to complete a deal to separate its US assets from its parent company.

The move comes as TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, is working to sell about an 80% stake in the app’s US assets to a consortium of US and global investors to meet the national security requirements set out in a 2024 law. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in September giving them until late January to complete the deal. Reuters

US consumer confidence falls

Shoppers in New York. Picture: Keith Bedford/Reuters





Washington — US consumer confidence sagged in November as households worried about jobs and their financial situation, probably partly due to the recently ended government shutdown.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped to 88.7 this month from an upwardly revised 95.5 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index edging down to 93.4 from the previously reported 94.6 in October. Reuters

Hewlett Packard Enterprise wins Pentagon cloud contract

The Pentagon. Picture: BLOOMBERG

AI server maker Hewlett Packard Enterprise said on Tuesday it had won a $931m contract from a combat support agency of the US department of defence for providing cloud services for its data centres.

US President Donald Trump has ordered the department to rename itself as the department of war, a change that will require action by Congress.

The contract to HPE, aimed at creating a cloud environment to improve outcomes for “warfighters”, underscores federal confidence in the company’s cloud capabilities as the government accelerates efforts to modernise infrastructure, investing billions in AI and signing contracts with leading industry players.

E-commerce giant Amazon.com said on Monday it would invest up to $50bn to expand AI and supercomputing capabilities for Amazon Web Services US government customers. Reuters