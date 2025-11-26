Americas expansion pays off for Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The app of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi on a cellphone.

Beijing — Didi Global reported an 8.6% rise in third-quarter revenue on Wednesday as the international expansion of China’s largest ride-hailing platform accelerated, while its domestic market remained stable.

Didi operates China’s dominant ride-hailing platform and has expanded internationally, primarily in Latin America, offering ride-hailing and food-delivery services.

Revenue reached 58.6-billion yuan ($8.28bn) for the three months ended September 30, the company said on Wednesday. Net profit for the period was 1.5-billion yuan compared with 900-million yuan in the same period last year.

The international segment, while representing a small fraction of total revenue, grew 35% to 3.96-billion yuan. Revenue from Didi’s China Mobility segment rose 7.6% to 51.8-billion yuan.

The company has accelerated overseas investment this year, notably expanding food delivery to additional cities, including Sao Paulo, in August.

The international expansion weighed on profitability, with adjusted losses from the overseas segment rising by 1.4 billion yuan to 1.7 billion yuan.

In China, Didi maintains its leading position in ride-hailing while facing intensifying competition from rivals including Alibaba and Meituan.

These companies have integrated ride-hailing into broader digital ecosystems, appealing to users who prefer consolidated super-apps that connect passengers with multiple service providers, including smaller regional operators.

Didi resumed expansion in early 2023 after a regulatory crackdown that began in 2021 when the company pursued a US initial public offering without Beijing’s approval.