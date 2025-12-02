OECD warns of trade tension despite investors’ AI optimism

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paris — Global growth is holding up better than expected as an artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom helps offset some of the shock from US tariff hikes, the OECD said on Tuesday, nudging up its outlook for some major economies.

The Paris-based organisation warned, however, that global growth was vulnerable to any new outbreak of trade tension while investor optimism about AI could trigger a stock market correction if expectations are not met.

In its Economic Outlook, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecast global growth would slow modestly from 3.2% in 2025 to 2.9% in 2026, leaving its forecasts untouched from its last estimates in September. It predicted a rebound to 3.1% in 2027.

AI investment offsets tariff

The US economy is forecast to grow 2% in 2025, revised up from 1.8% in September, before slowing to 1.7% in 2026 — up from 1.5% predicted in September.

AI investment, fiscal support and expected Federal Reserve rate cuts are helping offset the drag from tariffs on imported goods, reduced immigration and federal job cuts, the OECD said.

China’s growth is expected to hold steady at 5% in 2025, up from 4.9% in September, before slowing to 4.4% in 2026 — unchanged from September — as fiscal support fades and new US tariffs on goods imported from China bite.

The eurozone’s 2025 growth forecast was revised up to 1.3% from 1.2%, supported by resilient labour markets and increased public spending in Germany. Growth is expected to moderate to 1.2% in 2026 — it was seen at 1% previously — as budget tightening in France and Italy weighs on the outlook.

Japan’s economy is projected to grow 1.3% in 2025, up from 1.1%, and buoyed by strong corporate earnings and investment, before slowing to 0.9% in 2026.

Central banks

Global trade growth is expected to moderate from 4.2% in 2025 to 2.3% in 2026 as the full effects of tariffs weigh on investment and consumption. Elevated trade policy uncertainty limits prospects for a recovery.

Inflation is projected to gradually return to central bank targets by mid-2027 in most major economies. In the US, inflation is expected to peak in mid-2026 due to tariff pass-through before easing. In China and some emerging markets, inflation is projected to rise modestly as excess production capacity declines.

Most major central banks are expected to maintain or lower borrowing costs over the coming year as inflation pressures ease. The Federal Reserve is projected to cut rates slightly by the end of 2026, barring inflation surprises from tariffs.