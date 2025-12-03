Volvo’s November sales drop highlights industry hurdles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Geely majority-owned company says it sold 60,244 cars in November, down 10% from a year earlier

Bengaluru — Sweden-based Volvo Cars on Wednesday reported a slump in November sales, continuing a decline this year in a challenging market and subdued demand in the US.

Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding, said in a statement it sold 60,244 cars in November, a 10% drop from a year earlier (66,977), taking its year-to-date volume decline to 8%.

“November’s sales figures highlight the ongoing structural and transformational challenges affecting both Volvo Cars and the broader industry,” chief commercial officer Erik Severinson said in a statement.

The group, which is targeting a long-term operating profit margin of more than 8% as part of a recent strategy overhaul, said sales of fully electric cars rose 4% year on year to account for 24% of the overall volume.

Sales of electrified cars as a whole, also including plug-in hybrids, were down 5% to account for 50% of total sales volumes.

Volvo Cars did not provide a regional breakdown of demand but said US sales remained subdued following the country’s phase-out of electric vehicle tax credits.

Shares in the company were down 1.9% at 9.18am GMT but are up almost 35% year-to-date.

Reuters