Britain seeks new sites for large nuclear facility

UK energy secretary Ed Miliband. The British government is pushing nuclear energy to meet climate goals and create jobs.

By Susanna Twidale

London — Britain is to identify suitable sites across the country for a potential large-scale nuclear plant, including in Scotland, the energy minister said on Thursday.

Britain’s Labour government has said nuclear plants will play an important part in helping the country meet its climate targets, decarbonise its electricity sector and create jobs.

“I’ve commissioned (Great British Energy-Nuclear) to identify suitable sites across the UK that could potentially host another large-scale nuclear project, including in Scotland,” energy secretary Ed Miliband said at an industry event on Thursday.

Scotland has an effective ban on new nuclear facilities, with the Scottish National Party opposed to new projects and able to block them through devolved planning powers.

“In the end, these are going to be decisions for a Scottish government. But you know, we want to maximise the opportunities for the whole of the United Kingdom,” Miliband said.

At present there are eight sites approved for nuclear development in Britain. Last month, the government selected the Wylfa site in North Wales for its first small nuclear power station.

Interim chair for Great British Energy Nuclear Simon Bowen speaks alongside Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Wales First Minister Eluned Morgan during the announcement of Wylfa as the site of Britain’s first small modular reactor. (Temilade Adelaja)

The decision angered the US which had wanted a large, US-led plant built there as part of its greater involvement in Britain’s energy sector.

Any plans for new large nuclear projects would be subject to financial decisions taken in future government spending reviews, Miliband said.

Britain has pledged almost £18bn to the large-scale Sizewell C nuclear plant, being built in eastern England, which is expected to cost £38bn.

Great British Energy-Nuclear is a UK government-owned organisation focused on co-ordinating and advancing the nuclear energy sector.

Miliband said the organisation would report back on potential new sites by November next year.