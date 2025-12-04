International business briefs: Norway oil exploration cuts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gestures as he delivers a speech during a narcotics destruction ceremony, in Jakarta, Indonesia on October 29 2025.

Scrap metal company

Indonesia investigates radioactive contamination

Jakarta — Indonesian authorities on Thursday named a director of a scrap metal company as a suspect in a probe into radioactive contamination at a big industrial zone, accusing the firm of violating environmental laws on storage and disposal.

The caesium-137 contamination was first detected in a batch of shrimp shipped to the US in August by a local company also based in the Modern Cikande Industrial Estate, about 60km from the capital Jakarta, after which Indonesia began sweeping scans there.

Indonesia’s government has repeatedly said PT Peter Metal Technology, a factory owned by foreign investors that ceased operations in July, was the epicentre of the radioactive contamination.

On Thursday, police said director Lin Jingzhang, a Chinese national, was a suspect in the spread of the contamination. Lin has not been charged and is assisting with the investigation but is barred from leaving Indonesia, police said.

“He was not detained because, as we have seen, he is co-operative,” said Sardo Sibarani, an official with the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency.

Reuters was not able to reach Lin for comment, and PT PMT did not immediately respond to messages sent to a cellphone number listed in the company registry of Indonesia’s law ministry.

Norway oil companies to cut back on exploration

A floating offshore oil production vessel and an offshore wind converter platform, is shown under construction at the Aibel yard, Haugesund, Norway, in this file photo. (NORA BULI)

Oslo — Oil firms in Norway will drill 18% fewer exploration wells next year as the industry focuses on existing fields, a survey showed yesterday, potentially undermining the government’s goal of sustaining output from Europe’s largest petroleum producer.

The Norwegian government wants the industry to explore more in order to sustain its oil and gas output, but the survey by Offshore Norway of its members showed drilling and investments will fall next year.

Oil companies operating on the Norwegian continental shelf, including Equinor Aker BP and Vaar Energi, plan to drill 37 exploration wells in 2026, down from 45 drilled so far this year, the survey showed.

“This is due to a combination of the fact that some companies will prioritise production drilling next year, but also somewhat fewer good prospects,” Offshore Norway said.

The government is preparing to launch a new exploration licensing round next year in frontier, less explored areas, such as in the Barents Sea.

Overall, oil and gas investments in Norway are projected to fall 4% to 270-billion krone ($26.8bn) in 2026 compared with this year as large, ongoing development projects are nearing completion.

The predicted investment decline is smaller than the 8% drop forecast previously, but this is largely due to rising costs, expansion of some ongoing projects and an increased focus on extraction from existing fields, Offshore Norway said.

Statistics Norway has also estimated that petroleum investments will fall next year.

The decline will hit the country’s extensive supplier industry, which is already coming under pressure, with companies involved in the construction of oil platforms and completion of major developments most exposed, Offshore Norway said.

Indian refiners cancel soya bean oil imports

Indian women remove weeds from their soybean crop on the outskirts of the Bhopal, India. (STRINGER)

Mumbai — Indian refiners have cancelled about 70,000 tonnes of crude soya bean oil scheduled for delivery between December and January, as rising global prices and a weaker rupee made local soya oil cheaper than imports, four trade sources said.

Refiners in India, which is the world’s largest vegetable oil importer, scrapped the orders as global soya oil prices jumped to the highest level in four months and the rupee fell to a record low, making locally produced soyoil much cheaper than imported supplies.

“There is a huge disparity in soya oil import prices, and refiners now expect to lose more than $70 per tonne on imported oil,” said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house.

“As a result, many are cancelling the import contracts they signed in September.”

Refined soya oil is trading at about 124,700 rupees ($1,387) per tonne in the domestic market, compared with about 132,100 rupeesfor imported supplies.

The rupee fell to a record low of 90.42 yesterday.

Indian buyers booked crude soya oil cargoes in September at $1,100-$1,120 per tonne, including cost, insurance and freight, after major supplier Argentina scrapped export taxes on soya beans and other food products.

This week, soya oil prices jumped to about $1,230 per tonne, tracking a rally in Chicago futures.

The surge prompted Indian refiners to cancel contracts priced at $1,150-$1,170 per tonne, locking in profits of more than $30 per tonne, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to media.

The refiners reached a settlement with the sellers by accepting prices slightly below the market rate, said an Indian buyer who operates a refinery on the east coast and cancelled shipments for January delivery.

Industry body Solvent Extractors’ Association of India did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the cancellations.

Crude soya oil is now being offered at roughly $1,220 per tonne in India for January delivery, compared with about $1,140 a month ago.

Palm oil is trading at a discount of more than $100 per tonne to soya oil, prompting refiners also to cancel soya oil contracts and switch to the cheaper alternative, said a Mumbai-based trader.

Polish fashion retailer upbeat on meeting targets

The logo of fashion retailer LPP brand Reserved is pictured in Warsaw, Poland. Picture: (KACPER PEMPEL)

Gdansk — Polish fashion retailer LPP expects to meet or exceed its financial targets this year, its finance chief said, saying the expansion of Chinese e-commerce platforms into Europe had yet to largely dent its business.

The upbeat expectations are supported by better cost management, notably through the robotisation of its logistics centres and the implementation of AI, which yielded higher savings than expected, CFO Marcin Bojko said.

“The second half of the year, in particular, gives us many indications for (the outlook’s) improvement over the current assumptions, especially regarding profitability indicators,” he said ahead of the scheduled publication of LPP’s third-quarter results next Thursday.

The group, based in the port city of Gdansk, has guided for annual revenue of at least 23-billion zlotys ($6.4bn).

It plans to invest about 3.5-billion zlotys this year, 2.3-billion of which is reserved for new store openings, as it pursues aggressive expansion of budget brand Sinsay to challenge low-cost rivals, including Chinese fast-fashion platforms Shein and Temu.

LPP is counting on faster delivery through local logistics centres, physical stores where customers can experience products firsthand and full compliance with EU regulations in its battle against Chinese e-commerce players.

“We still have plenty of advantages over our Asian competition,” Bojko said.

Unlike pure-play online platforms, LPP operates an omnichannel model that combines e-commerce with physical retail stores and automated logistics infrastructure.

EU reviews VW’s electric vehicles built in China

A worker drives by an assembly line of the Seat car factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain. Picture: (ALBERT GEA)

Brussels ― The European Commission has started a review of the anti-subsidy tariffs on Volkswagen’s electric vehicles built in China, which could lead to them being replaced with a minimum price undertaking, the EU official journal said on Thursday.

The commission, which set tariffs on China-built EVs in October 2024, said it had received an offer of an undertaking from VW Anhui and its review would assess whether it was acceptable and practical.

Volkswagen referred Reuters’ request for comment to the group’s Spanish subsidiary Seat, whose Tavascan all-electric SUV is made in China for export under the Seat and Cupra brands. A spokesperson for Seat did not immediately respond.

Volkswagen’s Anhui plant is a majority-owned joint venture with China’s JAC Automobile Group.

Under EU rules in place since October 2024, exports from the Volkswagen Anhui plant are subject to a 20.7% tariff, which has been described by the Seat/Cupra business as a serious threat to the brands.