International business briefs: Qatar Airways names Hamad al-Khater CEO

Qatar Airways appoints new group CEO

Doha — State-owned Qatar Airways has named Hamad al-Khater as the group’s CEO, effective December 7, replacing Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, it said on Sunday.

Al-Meer was appointed as the carrier’s CEO in October 2023. He replaced Akbar Al Baker, one of the airline industry’s most outspoken leaders, who retired after almost three decades of running the airline.

Khater served as the chief operating officer at Hamad International Airport and held other positions at Qatar’s state-oil company QatarEnergy. Reuters

China extends gold buying spree to 13th month

Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Shenzhen ― China kept adding gold to its reserves of the precious metal, with its holdings totalling 74.12-million fine troy ounces at the end of November from 74.09-million at the end of October, extending its buying spree for the 13th month in a row.

The value of China’s gold reserves stood at $310.65bn at the end of last month, up from $297.21bn at the end of October, data from the People’s Bank of China showed on Sunday. Reuters

Advent fails to secure $1bn Whirlpool India stake deal

Whirlpool's plant in Clyde, the US. Picture: Reuters (Aaron Josefczyk)





Mumbai ― Global private equity firm Advent International’s talks to acquire US giant Whirlpool’s India unit for up to $1bn have collapsed due to disagreements over valuation, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Advent had emerged as the frontrunner to acquire a 31% stake in Whirlpool of India from its Michigan-based parent, Whirlpool Corporation, which would have triggered a mandatory open offer to acquire a majority stake, the sources said. Reuters

Fitch cuts Hungary’s credit rating to negative

Fitch Ratings. (Supplied)





Gdansk — Fitch Ratings cut Hungary’s credit rating outlook to ‘negative’ on Friday, citing a worse trajectory for public finances amid fiscal loosening in the run-up to a 2026 national election and the risk of more measures to come.

The move was widely expected amid a lack of progress in unlocking billions of euros in EU funding in a third year of economic stagnation and fiscal loosening moves by Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of a likely closely fought ballot.

The outlook downgrade from ‘stable’ signals concerns pre-election spending will deepen Hungary’s fiscal troubles and complicate any post-vote recovery. Reuters

Musk rejects claims of raising funds for Spacex

A SpaceX rocket launch. (Getty)





Bengaluru — Elon Musk on Saturday dismissed media reports that SpaceX is raising funds at an $800bn valuation, calling them inaccurate.

“SpaceX has been cash flow positive for many years and does periodic stock buybacks twice a year to provide liquidity for employees and investors,” Musk said in a post on X. Reuters

ECB warns of eurozone’s downside inflation risks

European Union flags are reflected in a window at the headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany. Picture: Reuters/Ralph Orlowski

Rome ― Inflation in the eurozone faces downside risks in the medium term, even as price growth has returned to the European Central Bank’s 2% target, policymaker Olli Rehn said, according to a report in a magazine on Saturday.

The sharp drop from the October 2022 peak of 10.6% to about 2% presently was achieved without triggering mass unemployment or a severe slowdown, he told Italian financial magazine Milano Finanza.

“The good news is that inflation has stabilised around the ECB’s symmetric 2% target, supporting real incomes in Europe,” he said. “Our latest forecast suggests inflation will remain slightly below 2% over the horizon.”

Rehn also urged EU leaders to resolve a stalled plan for a Ukraine “repair loan” funded by Russia’s frozen assets, calling it “essential, even existential”. Reuters

Union blocks Allegiant Air’s plan for foreign pilots

(123RF/dmitrimaruta)





New York ― Allegiant Air’s pilots’ union is blocking the airline’s attempt to secure permanent residency for dozens of foreign pilots from Chile, Australia and Singapore, leaving their immigration status — and the company’s staffing — in limbo.

The union has refused to certify to the US department of labour that the pilot positions, which start at about $50,000 a year, about half of what pilots at other regional airlines earn, meet “prevailing wage” standards. That certification is a crucial bureaucratic step and a requirement for the pilots’ green card applications.

Instead of hiring foreign pilots, the Teamsters Local 2118 has asked Allegiant to offer industry-standard compensation and improvements to scheduling to retain pilots who are leaving for rivals. Reuters