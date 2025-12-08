German bankruptcies expected to climb to record high in 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Maria Martinez

Berlin — German corporate insolvencies are projected to hit their highest level in more than a decade this year, a new study revealed on Monday, as the nation grapples with a stubborn economic downturn.

About 23,900 companies are expected to file for bankruptcy in 2025, an 8.3% increase from 2024 and the highest figure since 2014, according to a report by credit agency Creditreform.

While that growth would be slower than in previous years, the rising numbers underscore deep-seated challenges facing German businesses following two years of economic contraction.

Many businesses are heavily indebted, struggle to obtain new loans and are battling structural burdens such as energy prices or regulation, said Patrik-Ludwig Hantzsch, head of economic research at Creditreform.

“This puts small and medium-sized businesses, in particular, under immense pressure and is crippling many operations,” Hantzsch said.

Cautious outlook for 2026

This year’s increase in insolvencies has been driven by a rise in cases among smaller companies, with micro-enterprises, of up to 10 employees, accounting for the largest share — 81.6% this year, marginally higher than in 2024.

While individually these have a lower impact on financial damages and employment, the financial toll on creditors, including suppliers and banks, remains substantial.

Creditreform expects financial losses from insolvencies to reach about €57bn in 2025, against €59.1bn in 2024.

On average, financial losses per insolvency case will exceed €2m, according to the report.

Within the workforce, corporate failures are expected to affect about 285,000 employees, a slight decrease from 291,000 in the previous year.

The report painted a cautious outlook for 2026, despite government plans for infrastructure and rearmament investments aimed at stimulating growth.

“The German economy is losing competitiveness,” said Creditreform CEO Bernd Buetow. “High costs, bureaucracy and the ongoing economic weakness will continue to drive insolvencies.”

Households ‘pushed to their limits’

The negative trend extends to consumers, with personal insolvencies forecast to rise by another 6.5% in 2025 to reach about 76,300 cases — the highest since 2016.

“The main cause for this is the increasing over-indebtedness of people,” Hantzsch said.

He highlighted that about 5.67-million citizens in Germany are currently considered over-indebted.

“High living costs, job cuts and rising unemployment are pushing many households to their limits,” he said.