International business briefs: Obey our laws, Germany’s Merz says after €120m fine imposed on X

Berlin — Foreign companies, including those from the US, must obey German and EU rules when they operate there, Germany’s chancellor said on Tuesday, responding to US President Donald Trump’s criticism of a fine imposed on social media platform X.

“Just as European and German companies have to follow the rules in America, sometimes facing very draconian punishments, so American companies must accept our rules here, and if they don’t, then there are possiblities for sanctioning them,” Friedrich Merz told reporters.

Trump described on Monday as “nasty” the €120m fine the European Commission levied on Elon Musk’s social media platform for violating European transparency rules. Reuters

China’s November exports beat forecasts

(Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Beijing ― China’s exports topped forecasts in November, driven by a surge in shipments to non-US markets as manufacturers deepen trade ties with the rest of the world in light of President Donald Trump’s prohibitively high tariffs.

The world’s second-largest economy has ramped up efforts to diversify its export markets since Trump won last November’s presidential election, pursuing closer trade ties with Southeast Asia and the EU, and leveraging Chinese firms’ global footprint to establish new production hubs for low-tariff access.

China’s exports grew 5.9% year on year, customs data showed on Monday, reversing from a 1.1% contraction a month before and beating a 3.8% forecast in a Reuters poll.

Imports were up 1.9%, compared with a 1.0% uptick in October. Economists had expected a 3.0% increase. Reuters

EU delays legal carbon border levy proposals

(Supplied)

Brussels - The EU plans to delay to December 16 legal proposals to expand its carbon border levy and potentially weaken a 2035 ban on new CO₂-emitting cars, according to a draft European Commission agenda, seen by Reuters.

Commission officials were still negotiating the timings on Monday, and the draft agenda could still change before it is published. Reuters

UAE to boost LNG exports to meet global demand

A model of an LNG tanker is seen in front of Qatar’s flag in this file illustration. REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Abu Dhabi - The United Arab Emirates plans not only to meet domestic demand for liquefied natural gas but also to grow its exports, energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday.

Mazrouei said he agreed with Qatar’s energy minister that global demand for natural gas is outstripping investment in production projects.

“We intend not only to satisfy our local demand, but we are also growing our export of LNG. And I agree with his excellency, the minister of Qatar, that the demand is going to be much, much more than the projects that we are seeing,” Mazrouei said on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Financial Week.

Qatar energy minister Saad al-Kaabi said on Saturday that global gas demand would remain strong, citing rising energy needs from AI and projected that LNG demand would reach 600-million to 700-million tonnes per annum by 2035. Reuters

Belgium’s Ageas to take control of AG Insurance

The logo of Belgian insurance group Ageas is pictured at the company's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (Francois Lenoir)

Brussels ― Belgian insurer Ageas agreed to buy a 25% stake in AG Insurance, giving it full 100% ownership of AG Insurance, for €1.bn from BNP Paribas.

The Belgian insurer will use cash and existing financing facilities, it added in a joint statement with BNP Paribas.

As part of the deal, BNP Paribas, which owns about 15% in Ageas, will raise its stake in Ageas to 22.5%.

The deal will also bring the French bank a €820m capital gain and its net income would increase by €40m a year, said BNP Paribas. Reuters

China’s car sales decline for second straight month

An employee is shown at the final inspection line at the Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co factory in Beijing, China. (Nelson Ching/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Beijing — China’s annual car sales dropped 8.5% in November in a second straight monthly decline, for their biggest fall in 10 months, data showed on Monday, amid a waning scramble to buy vehicles before government subsidies dwindle at year-end.

Car sales in the world’s biggest auto market stood at 2.24-million last month after October’s slide of 0.8%, according to the data from the China Passenger Car Association.

The deeper slide was “abnormal,” as sales have generally been quite strong in the years’ final two months, said Cui Dongshu, the industry body’s secretary-general, but evoked conditions 17 years ago.

“A similar abnormality occurred in 2008 when consumption was under pressure,” he said. Reuters