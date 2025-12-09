Ford and Renault partner to counter Chinese EV threat in Europe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CEO of Ford Jim Farley and CEO of Renault Group Francois Provost attend a press conference as Renault Group and Ford announce the formation of a strategic partnership for passenger and commercial vehicles, in Paris, France, December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

By Nick Carey and Gilles Guillaume

Paris — Renault will jointly develop small, cheaper electric vehicles for Ford for the European market and will also team up to produce commercial vans to cut costs and fend off rising competition from Chinese rivals, the companies said on Tuesday.

“We know we’re in a fight for our lives in our industry,” Ford CEO Jim Farley told reporters in Paris on Monday ahead of the announcement, when describing Ford’s response to the threat posed by cheaper Chinese competition. “There is no better example than here in Europe.”

Europe’s traditional carmakers face an influx of Chinese rivals from BYD to Changan and Xpeng.

Showrooms

As part of the Ford-Renault partnership, the first of two planned small EVs — to be produced at a Renault plant in northern France — will reach European car showrooms in 2028. They will be smaller than any Ford plans for the US market and fill a gap in the carmaker’s lineup, Farley said.

The two carmakers will also jointly develop Renault and Ford brand vans for Europe.

In a client note, Oddo-BHF analyst Michael Foundoukidis wrote that the deal allowed Renault to offset its fixed costs and generate revenue while offering “a capital-efficient route to market for affordable EVs” for Ford.

“More broadly, this partnership underscores the growing necessity for ‘pragmatic co-operation’ between traditional carmakers to counter lower-cost Chinese competition,” he wrote.

Powerhouse

“Together we can create a powerhouse of LCV in Europe that would be very difficult for the Chinese to compete with,” Farley said.

Although there are few Chinese brand vans on sale in Europe, Farley said the two companies “compete with them directly every day” in emerging markets.

“The Chinese will come soon, and that’s why I don’t want to wait,” said Renault CEO Francois Provost.

The partnership was formed after a Renault team visited Ford’s Detroit headquarters in March. Both Farley and Provost said the two carmakers do not plan to merge.

Ford’s share of the European passenger car market has almost halved in Europe from 6.1% in 2019 to 3.3% in the first 10 months of this year as it has pulled back from passenger vehicle sales. As part of a series of restructurings, the company has cut jobs and this year closed its Saarlouis plant in Germany.

Given the withdrawal of EV support from US President Donald Trump’s administration, the No 2 US carmaker faces the dual expense of investing in combustion-engine models and expensive new EV technology.

Using Renault’s EV platforms with Ford designs should help the US carmaker to compete in Europe’s electric car market against traditional carmakers such as Volkswagen as well as the Chinese.

Ford already produces two EV models in Europe on a Volkswagen platform and makes vans with the German carmaker. Ford CEO Farley said the Renault partnership will complement its existing one with Volkswagen.

The French carmaker also develops vans with Nissan and Volvo Group.

Partnership

Renault is Europe’s smallest mainstream carmaker and does not sell vehicles in China or the US — the world’s two biggest car markets — so the Ford partnership boosts its manufacturing scale to lower costs.

The French carmaker is actively seeking partnerships to make fuller use of its factories and reduce the burden of developing new EVs.

In 2026, Renault will produce two vehicles using platforms from China’s Geely in Brazil and is in talks with more carmakers, including China’s Chery, to jointly produce and sell cars.

“Our ambition... is to show that in Europe we can produce EV cars in Europe as competitively as anyone, including the Chinese,” Renault’s Provost said.