IATA projects resilient airline profits despite supply issues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Joanna Plucinska and Olivia Le Poidevin

Geneva ― Global airlines trade body IATA said on Tuesday the airline sector would post record profits next year despite ongoing supply chain issues leading to slower aircraft deliveries and a delay in rolling out more fuel-efficient jets.

The projection comes as plane manufacturer Airbus cut its plane delivery target for 2025, citing a quality issue with some metal fuselage panels on its A320 planes.

Airbus and Boeing, the world’s leading jetmakers, have both faced delivery delays to their airline clients in recent years.

Without newer, more efficient planes, airlines said they cannot cut back fuel costs while flying more people.

Still, the International Air Transport Association struck an optimistic note for the year to come.

“Airlines have successfully built shock-absorbing resilience into their businesses that is delivering stable profitability,” said IATA director-general Willie Walsh in a statement.

Airbus

Walsh said confidence in Airbus has waned, while Boeing’s performance has improved, amid ongoing supply chain issues.

Earlier this month the European planemaker was forced to slash delivery targets when defects surfaced in some of its fuselage panels, days after recalling 6,000 A320-series planes over a software glitch linked to cosmic radiation.

“I think we are seeing a shift where it’s generally recognised that Boeing’s performance has significantly improved. People have a lot more confidence in Boeing delivering the commitments that they have made, and we’re seeing people having less confidence in Airbus,” Walsh said.

“It’s disappointing for the industry, because we will have fewer new aircraft being delivered than was expected,” he said.

Airbus cut its target by 4% and confirmed deliveries had already slowed in November, weeks after the A320 series, including the best-selling A321, surpassed the recently troubled Boeing 737 MAX as the most-delivered passenger jet in history.