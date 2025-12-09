International Companies

TotalEnergies swaps assets with Galp in Namibia deal

Galp trades Mopane stake for interests in Total’s PEL56 and PEL91

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen on a building in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris, France, April 14, 2025. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq (Stephanie Lecocq)

Bengaluru — TotalEnergies has cemented its position offshore Namibia by agreeing to an asset swap with Portugal’s Galp that makes the French company the operator of the Mopane discovery, it said on Tuesday.

In exchange for a 40% stake in the PEL83 licence holding the Mopane project, Galp will get a 10% interest in Total’s PEL56 licence holding its Venus discovery and a 9.4% stake in the PEL91 licence.

All three licences are next to each other.

Total will pay for half of Galp’s exploration and appraisal spending on Mopane, although Galp will have to pay this back from future cash flow from the field. QatarEnergy is the second-largest stakeholder in PEL56 and PEL91.

Total and Galp plan to drill three wells in Mopane over the next two years, starting in 2026.

Last month, sources told Reuters that Total and Chevron were front-runners for the stake in Mopane.

“This agreement positions TotalEnergies as the operator of the two largest oil discoveries in Namibia and paves the way for the development of a major production hub,” the French group said.

The finalisation of the transaction is expected to be completed in 2026, it added.

