Continental appoints Christian Kötz as new CEO

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Continental had previously announced plans to save €150m annually from 2028 at ContiTech. Picture:

By Rachel More

Berlin — Germany’s Continental, which is undergoing a major overhaul to focus on its core tyre business, will get a new CEO at the turn of the year, with Christian Kötz appointed to take over from Nikolai Setzer, the company said on Wednesday.

The change of CEO comes as planned “on the back of the significant progress made with Continental’s realignment”, its statement said.

The supervisory board unanimously appointed Kötz at its meeting on Wednesday. The 55-year-old is set to take over as chief executive from January 1, the statement said.

Setzer will step down by mutual agreement after more than 16 years as a board member and five years as CEO.

Setzer had told the FAZ newspaper in April that he would step back if Continental’s spin-off of its Contitech rubber and plastics division proceeded as planned.