Leopard tankmaker KNDS presses ahead with dual listing plans in 2026

By Madeline Chambers and Alexander Huebner

Berlin— Franco-German defence group KNDS plans to launch an initial public offering in Paris and Frankfurt next year, it said on Wednesday, hoping to tap into strong investor interest in defence stocks.

The long-expected IPO, which is subject to market conditions, will support KNDS’ long-term growth strategy, broadening its access to capital markets and enabling further investment in industrial capacity, technology and innovation, it said.

Last year, KNDS had sales of €3.8bn, up from €3.3bn in 2023. Its order intake, which was €11.2bn in 2024, remained strong during 2025, it said.

The company gave no additional details on the planned IPO. Two financial sources said KNDS could be valued at up to €20bn.

They said the company was aiming for listings in June and July and was selecting banks for the IPO.

“In the defence industry, everyone will accelerate their IPO plans,” one investment banker told Reuters.

Defence spending surge

European defence firms have been boosted by a surge in military spending since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as governments move to bolster their own security while supplying Kyiv with weapons and ammunition.

Formed in 2015 with the merger of Germany’s Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) — the maker of Leopard 2 tanks — and French state-owned weapons maker Nexter, KMW’s previous private owners and the French government are joint shareholders in the company.

KNDS CEO Jean-Paul Alary suggested in September that the German government might take a stake in the company. Financial sources have said a decision on this should be made by February.

Alary has ruled out an investment from Germany’s Rheinmetall, citing differing strategies. Bloomberg reported on December 10 that Rheinmetall was in talks to take a stake in KNDS.

Order backlog

While Rheinmetall is diversifying, KNDS intends to remain focused on making land systems, including tanks and ammunition.

KNDS said Christian Schulz, former CFO of tank gearbox maker Renk, would join the board from January, bringing experience in IPOs.

The company said a dual listing would give it greater scope to invest in technology, capacity and talent.

It has a multi-year order backlog, amounting to about €23.5bnin 2024, with all business units contributing and what it describes as above-industry profitability.