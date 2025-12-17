International Companies

OpenAI appoints George Osborne to head ‘Stargate’ expansion

Former chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne. Picture: STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS
By Kritika Lamba

Bengaluru — OpenAI has appointed former British chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne as MD and head of its “OpenAI for Countries” initiative, the company said on Tuesday, as the ChatGPT maker ramps up efforts to work with governments on national AI strategies.

Osborne, who served as chancellor from 2010 to 2016, will take up the role in January and will oversee the expansion of OpenAI for Countries, OpenAI said.

OpenAI for Countries is an overseas expansion of the $500bn ‘Stargate’ initiative to build data centres in the US.

The company describes OpenAI for Countries as a way to ensure AI systems are built on democratic values while supporting local innovation ecosystems, education, and infrastructure.

OpenAI said Osborne is expected to participate in its event at the World Economic Forum in Davos next month.

Osborne’s appointment underscores growing global interest in AI as core national infrastructure and the geopolitical stakes around how it is governed.

