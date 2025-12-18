Trump Media to combine with fusion power firm TAE Technologies in $6bn deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The all-stock deal comes days after industry representatives met government officials to urge federal funding for the fusion industry.

By Deborah Sophia and Vallari Srivastava

Bengaluru — US President Donald Trump’s social media firm is entering the fusion-power business through a $6bn merger with privately held TAE Technologies, betting on the experimental technology as artificial intelligence (AI) data centres drive a surge in energy demand.

The all-stock deal announced on Thursday comes just days after industry representatives met government officials to urge federal funding for the fusion industry and adds to the Trump family’s holdings in businesses ranging from cryptocurrency to real estate holdings and mobile services.

Surging electricity demand for AI data centres has revived interest in cleaner and reliable nuclear power, including restarting shuttered reactors, expanding existing ones and signing contracts for future small modular reactors.

Under the deal, shareholders of both companies will own about 50% of the combined entity after the closing of the deal in mid-2026. Trump Media and Technology Group will be the holding company for businesses including Truth Social, TAE Power Solutions and TAE Life Sciences.

The announcement quickly drew traction for the money-losing Trump Media on Stocktwits, a social media hub for retail investors, sending its shares surging more than 33% in premarket trading.

TAE Technologies, backed by Alphabet’s Google and Chevron, is aiming to develop and sell next-generation neutral beam systems for fusion and related applications in a more cost-effective manner.

Nuclear fusion is a nascent technology that aims to generate electricity by harnessing the process that powers the sun. It offers the vision of abundant energy with little pollution, radioactive waste or greenhouse gases.

The two companies plan to site and begin construction on the world’s first utility-scale fusion power plant after the deal closes.

Devin Nunes, chair and CEO of Trump Media, will be the co-CEO of the new company, along with TAE CEO and director Michl Binderbauer, the companies said, adding the deal was approved by the boards.

TAE has raised more than $1.3bn in private funding from investors, including Google, Chevron, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, Venrock and Wellcome Trust.

Trump Media, which mainly generates revenue from advertising on the Truth Social platform, has consistently clocked losses since its inception. It posted a decline in revenue and a loss of $54.8m the third quarter to end-September.