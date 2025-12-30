Citigroup flags $1.2bn loss after sale of Russian unit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Picture: REUTERS

By Prakhar Srivastava and Saeed Azhar

Bengaluru/New York — Citigroup‘s board has approved the sale of its Russian unit, AO Citibank, to Renaissance Capital. The deal will lead to a pre-tax loss of about $1.2bn, which is largely related to currency translation.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday.

“The approvals result in a pre-tax loss on the sale for the fourth quarter of 2025, largely related to the currency translation adjustment losses that will also remain in ‘accumulated other comprehensive income’ (AOCI) until closing,” the bank said in a separate statement.

Currency translation adjustment is an accounting method that captures gains or losses from converting a foreign subsidiary’s financial statements from its local currency to the parent company’s reporting currency. AOCI is a component of equity on a company’s balance sheet that captures certain unrealised gains and losses not recognised in net income.

The cumulative impact of the moves will be capital neutral to Citi’s common equity tier 1 capital, it said.

The loss related to the sale is subject to further changes, including as a result of foreign exchange movements, Citi said.

Citi will classify its remaining business in Russia as “held for sale” as of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave permission for Renaissance Capital to buy the Russian operations of Citibank. In August 2022, Citi announced that as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce its operations and exposure in Russia it was winding down its consumer banking and local commercial banking operations.