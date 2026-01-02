Berkshire shares dip as ‘Oracle of Omaha’ era ends and Greg Abel takes helm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Berkshire Hathaway’s post-Buffett era began quietly on Friday, as shares slipped slightly after the “Oracle of Omaha” handed Greg Abel full control of the top job following six decades at the helm.

The world’s most famous conglomerate now must protect its record without its chief architect, who remade modern investing and transformed the company from a struggling textile business into an investment giant worth more than $1-trillion.

Known for a long-term strategy and a focus on buying high-quality businesses at reasonable prices, Warren Buffett delivered steady gains that outpaced broader markets and made him a trusted steward of capital.

But Buffett’s long-serving lieutenant Abel takes over at a sensitive time for the company. Berkshire shares underperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index in 2025, and Buffett has said that it is difficult to find an acquisition that “moves the needle” for the conglomerate.

Record cash, fewer deals

Berkshire has been whittling down its stake in Apple and Bank of America, while building a record cash pile that has worried some investors.

The company held $381.7bn in cash and equivalents, as of September 30. Berkshire has not said who will take over its equity portfolio, which totalled $283.2bn at end-September.

Still, Abel inherits one of corporate America’s biggest war chests. He joined Berkshire in 2000 after it acquired MidAmerican Energy, now known as Berkshire Hathaway Energy. He has served as vice-chair overseeing Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses since 2018.

Warren Buffett attends the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders' meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, the US, May 3 2024. (Scott Morgan)

Berkshire’s Class B shares, which trade at a more accessible price point, edged down 0.3% in New York on Friday. Class A shares also traded 0.4% lower. Wall Street’s main indices were up.

Berkshire Hathaway owns a sprawling collection of businesses, including insurer Geico, BNSF Railway, dozens of manufacturing and energy operations and consumer brands such as Dairy Queen, Fruit of the Loom and See’s Candies.

Buffett will remain chair and has said he plans to continue coming to Berkshire’s office in Omaha each day, about 3.2km east of his home, to support Abel.