Saks Global CEO Marc Metrick steps down after bankruptcy report

Marc Metrick, CEO of Saks, speaks at a conference in Beverly Hills, California, the US, May 3 2023.

Saks Global said on Friday CEO Marc Metrick has stepped down, naming executive chair Richard Baker as his successor, amid reports that the luxury retailer is preparing for bankruptcy.

The CEO change comes days after the Wall Street Journal reported that the Neiman Marcus parent company is preparing for bankruptcy after missing an interest payment exceeding $100m on debt from its Neiman merger.

Metrick spent nearly 30 years with Saks, heading the luxury portfolio including Saks Fifth Avenue, which opened in 1924, and Neiman Marcus.

He led Saks Global since its formation in July 2024 and worked on shaping the firm’s digital transformation and strategy.

Baker is the owner of real estate firm NRDC and has a long track record in retail and property. He previously chaired Retail Opportunity Investments Corp and served as the president of Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation, founded in 2017.

The company said Metrick stepped down to pursue “new opportunities” and has not provided any further details.