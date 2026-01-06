Christmas sales spur Next to lift profit outlook

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By James Davey

London ― British fashion retailer Next edged its annual profit guidance higher for the fifth time in a year as it reported a better-than-expected 10.6% rise in full-price Christmas sales.

Subdued consumer confidence in Britain ahead of Christmas coupled with unseasonably mild weather had left analysts nervous about clothing retailers’ festive trading prospects.

However, Next said on Tuesday its UK sales rose 5.9% in the nine weeks to December 27, benefiting from higher stock levels than the previous year when supplier deliveries were delayed by disruption in Bangladesh and global freight networks.

Next’s international sales rose 38.3%, reflecting a higher than expected increase in marketing expenditure and improved stock availability.

Profit guidance

Shares in Next were up 3% in early trading, extending gains over the past year to 46%.

The group, led by CEO Simon Wolfson, said it now expected to report pretax profit of £1.15bn for the year to January 31 2026, up from previous guidance of £1.135bn and £1.011bn in 2024/25 when it breached the £1bn mark for the first time.

Next did, however, caution that it expects profit growth to slow in its 2026/27 year, forecasting a 4.5% increase on full-price sales up by the same amount.

It said its UK business will face tough comparative numbers and continuing pressures on UK employment will likely filter through into the consumer economy as the year progresses.

Next also expects growth from its overseas direct websites to moderate from the exceptional levels of the 2025/26 year.

Reuters