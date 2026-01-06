UK grocers ring up record Christmas sales growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By James Davey

London — British online supermarket Ocado and discounter Lidl recorded the highest sales growth in the Christmas quarter, while market leader Tesco and number two Sainsbury’s also delivered solid performances, industry data showed on Tuesday. Market researcher Worldpanel by Numerator said overall grocery sales were £13.8bn in the four weeks to December 28, up 3.8% year on year.

However, when grocery inflation of 4.3% is taken into account, sales on a volume basis were down. Inflation eased slightly from the 4.7% level recorded in the previous four-week period.

Analysts wary

Subdued consumer confidence had left analysts cautious about nonfood UK retailers’ festive trading prospects, though they were more optimistic about food sellers. Worldpanel said Ocado’s sales rose 15.0% over the 12 weeks to December 28 compared with the same period a year ago, while Lidl was the fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar grocer with sales up 10.0%.

Tesco’s sales were 4.3% higher than in 2024, with its market share rising by 20 basis points to 28.7% — its highest since March 2015. Sainsbury’s sales rose 5.2%, taking its share to 16.3%.

Number three player Asda continued to struggle — its sales fell 4.2% and its market share fell to 11.4%, down a whole percentage point on the year.

Sales of groceries at Marks & Spencer rose 7.2% over the 12 weeks year on year. M&S is not included in Worldpanel’s market share data. The inflation figure from Worldpanel provides an early indication of pricing pressures ahead of official UK inflation data on January 21.

Lidl and Aldi have already updated on Christmas trading. Tesco and M&S are scheduled to report on Thursday, with Sainsbury’s following on Friday.