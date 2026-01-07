International business briefs: Diageo’s sale of local unit heads to Kenyan court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nairobi ― A Kenyan beer distribution firm has filed a case at Kenya’s High Court seeking to block Diageo’s $2.3bn sale of its local subsidiary EABL to Japan’s Asahi Holdings over pending litigation, a lawyer for the challenger said on Wednesday.

Diageo, the world’s biggest spirits group, said last month it had agreed a deal with the Japanese brewer for a sale of its 65% stake in EABL, as it responds to US tariffs and shifting consumer patterns.

But the deal faces a challenge by Kenyan distributor Bia Tosha, which has asked the court to stop it until its litigation against Diageo and EABL, over a competition dispute, is determined and settled.

The court has certified the case as urgent and has set a hearing date for Friday, when it will give directions, Kenneth Kiplagat, Bia Tosha’s lawyer, said. Reuters





Furniture retailer Ikea is closing seven stores in China. Picture: REUTERS

Ikea to close seven stores in China after slow sales

Shanghai ― Furniture retailer Ikea is closing seven stores in China from February 2, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The stores earmarked for closure include one in suburban Shanghai, another in Guangzhou, and several more in second-tier Chinese cities such as Nantong, Xuzhou and Harbin, Ikea said in the statement posted to its official WeChat account.

Retailers in general have been struggling to grow sales in China, where consumer sentiment remains muted after a prolonged property crisis and concerns about employment security and stagnant wages.

There are about 40 Ikea stores in mainland China and the statement said five new stores of various sizes have recently opened. Reuters

Realme is being integrated into Chinese consumer electronics company Oppo. (Supplied)

Smartphone maker Realme in tie-up with Oppo

Shanghai — Chinese smartphone maker Realme said on Wednesday that it was being integrated into Chinese consumer electronics company Oppo as a subbrand, in a move that aims to pool resources and cut costs for the two companies that share a parent firm.

Realme, whose smartphones are sold in India, Southeast Asia and Europe, is owned by Chinese consumer hardware giant BBK Electronics, which also owns the Oppo and Vivo smartphone brands. Reuters

A Carillion sign in Manchester, Britain. Picture: REUTERS

Britain regulator fines former Carillion directors

London — Britain’s financial watchdog said on Wednesday it had fined two former Carillion directors for their part in issuing misleading statements by the British construction services giant, which collapsed in 2018.

Former finance chiefs Richard Adam and Zafar Khan knew of serious problems in the company’s UK construction arm, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said, but failed to disclose them in market statements or alert the board and audit committee.

The FCA said Adam and Khan have been fined £232,800 and £138,900, respectively, after dropping their appeals against the regulator’s findings. Reuters

he Irish building materials manufacturer began working in September on a potential Amsterdam listing of ADVNSYS, but has now shelved these plans. (123RF/Taweesin Rittisarn)

Kingspan abandons IPO plans for ADVNSYS

Dublin — Kingspan dropped plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of 25% of its data centre-focused ADVNSYS business on Wednesday, saying shareholder value would be maximised by retaining full ownership as demand for data storage booms.

The Irish building materials manufacturer began working in September on a potential Amsterdam listing of ADVNSYS, which produces bespoke critical infrastructure such as ventilation, with the IPO provisionally planned for the first quarter of 2026.

ADVNSYS’ core profit has more than doubled over the past five years to €197m thanks to an AI-fuelled expansion in data centre infrastructure, and Kingspan estimates it could hit about €300m this year.

Kingspan said on Wednesday that, since it announced its plans to explore an IPO, there was now stronger momentum towards at least doubling ADVNSYS’ core profit over the next four to five years. Reuters

Volvo Car says the sale of fully electric cars are up 28% year on year. (Kris Wood)

Volvo grows sales ‘despite a challenging market’

Gdansk — Sweden-based Volvo Cars sold 75,049 cars in December, up 2% from a year earlier, it said on Wednesday.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China’s Geely Holding said in a statement the sale of fully electric cars rose 28% year on year. Sales of electrified cars as a whole, also including plug-in hybrids, were up 6%.

“We are pleased to end the year on a positive note with growth across key regions thanks to increased sales of our fully electric and plug-in hybrid offerings,” chief commercial officer Erik Severinson said in a statement.

“Despite a challenging market that continues to be under pressure on multiple fronts we are encouraged to see increased deliveries of our fully electric products, notably the EX90 and EX30,” he said. Reuters