International news briefs: Holcim buys French precast concrete maker

Holcim pursues target for building solutions

Zurich — Holcim said on Tuesday it has completed the purchase of French precast concrete maker Alkern, the latest acquisition by the Swiss building materials maker.

Alkern, which employs 1,000 people and has more than 50 production sites in France and Belgium, had net sales of about €250m in 2025. No price was given for the acquisition, which Holcim said would be earnings-accretive from the first year.

The acquisition is part of Holcim’s target to generate half of its sales from building solutions by 2030. In the first nine months of 2025, the figure stood at 37%. Reuters

Pirelli aims to sever ties with Sinochem

Bengaluru — Tyremaker Pirelli and Italy’s government are exploring new ways to end Chinese state-owned Sinochem’s involvement in the Milan-based company amid US pressure, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Pirelli’s Italian investor Camfina had earlier complained that Sinochem’s presence was hindering the tyremaker’s expansion plans in the US, as Washington tightens restrictions on Chinese technology in the automotive sector. Sinochem is Pirelli’s largest investor with a stake of about 34.1%, according to LSEG data.

Rome is now mulling a fresh intervention as Washington’s ban on Chinese-backed hardware and software that interact with US cars comes into effect in March, the report added, citing people familiar with the discussions. Reuters

A screen shows several train cancellations as heavy snowfall disrupts air, rail and road traffic , in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, January 5 2026. (Charlotte van Campenhout/Reuters)

Severe winter weather halts Dutch transport

Amsterdam — Snow and ice continued to disrupt traffic in the Netherlands on Tuesday, halting all trains and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Dutch railway company NS said no trains could operate until at least 9am due to problems caused by snow and subzero temperatures. At Amsterdam Schiphol airport, airline KLM cancelled at least 300 flights for Tuesday as the winter weather crippled traffic at one of Europe’s main transit hubs for the fifth day in a row. Reuters

An employee works in the operation room at the Orano nuclear waste reprocessing plant near Cherbourg in France, January 17 2023. (Stephane Mahe/Reuters)

Orano gets $900m for US uranium enrichment facility

Bengaluru — French nuclear fuels group Orano has been awarded $900m in funding from the US department of energy to help build a uranium enrichment facility in the US, the company said on Tuesday.

The funding confirms US government support for the project and will allow it to move ahead with filing a licence application with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission in the first half of 2026, Orano said.

The French company had announced plans to build the facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, in 2024 but was awaiting government funding before moving ahead with what will be its first enrichment plant abroad, requiring a total investment of between $4bn and $5bn. Reuters

A technician works at a data centre in New Carlisle, the US, October 2 2025. (Noah Berger/Reuters)

DayOne Data Centers secures funding

Singapore — DayOne Data Centers has entered into definitive agreements for more than $2bn in its series C equity financing, led by existing investor Coatue with participation from the Indonesia Investment Authority, it said in a statement late on Monday.

Reuters reported in October that the Singapore-headquartered DayOne was seeking to raise more than $1bn in a new funding round.

The company said proceeds will be used to advance its hyperscale campuses in Lahti and Kouvola in Finland, and to support expansion in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Hong Kong. Reuters

Saga offers services from cruises to insurance. (Disney Cruise Line)

Kelso buys Saga shares, suggests improvements

Bengaluru — Investment firm Kelso Group Holdings said on Tuesday it had bought 400,000 shares in British travel company Saga and submitted proposals to its board aimed at boosting value, including attracting more US investors.

Kelso’s investment, worth £1.55m, gives it a 0.3% stake in Saga, which had a market value of £552.1m by Monday’s close.

Saga, which targets customers aged over 50 and offers services from cruises to insurance, has recovered from pandemic-related losses in recent years, helped by steady profitability, driven by strong travel demand and a strategic overhaul of its insurance arm. Reuters