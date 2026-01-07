Thyssenkrupp considers phased sale to Jindal Steel, sources say

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Christoph Steitz, Tom Käckenhoff and Neha Arora

Frankfurt —Germany’s Thyssenkrupp could sell its steel division to India’s Jindal Steel International in several steps, four people familiar with the talks said, as the two sides try to strike a deal for the complex business.

Jindal Steel has been conducting due diligence on Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe (TKSE) since October 2025 after making an indicative bid for Europe’s second-largest steelmaker. The deal is key for Thyssenkrupp as the group seeks to become leaner and more focused.

One option under discussion would see Jindal take a majority stake in TKSE, likely 60%, in a first step, with the remaining 40% acquired later in two 20% tranches or in one go, depending on progress in restructuring, the people said.

A phased transaction would give Thyssenkrupp more flexibility to address about €2.5bn in pension liabilities tied to TKSE — a major hurdle in previous sale attempts, one of the people said.

Details of how a gradual takeover could be structured and its impact on debt obligations have not previously been reported. Due diligence is ongoing, and terms could still change, the people said.

Shares in Thyssenkrupp rose as much as 4.9% to the top of Frankfurt’s midcap index after the Reuters report, with one trader saying a sale of TKSE is “getting more concrete after years of finding no buyer”.

End of buyer search for TKSE

A sale of TKSE would end years of efforts to find a buyer for an asset that, while central to Germany’s industrial heritage, has been volatile and costly to run in the face of tougher Asian competition.

Thyssenkrupp CEO Miguel Lopez. Picture: Reuters

For Jindal Steel International, the international steel arm of the Naveen Jindal Group, it would mark a major expansion into Europe after buying smaller Czech peer Vitkovice Steel in 2024.

Thyssenkrupp said in a statement that all aspects of the transaction — including valuation, obligations and future investments — will be discussed during due diligence and any contract talks. “We cannot comment on individual statements, which at this stage can only represent an interim status,” it said.

Jindal had no immediate comment.

A second source said a Jindal delegation is scheduled to visit Germany this month for a technical review of TKSE’s Duisburg plant, after a planned December 2025 trip was postponed.

A phased takeover would also keep Thyssenkrupp involved in TKSE’s restructuring, a third source said.

Thyssenkrupp CEO Miguel Lopez said last month that Jindal Steel is an optimal fit for TKSE, adding that a sweeping restructuring plan to cut jobs and capacity has prompted the Indian group’s interest.

Lopez said Thyssenkrupp still had a plan B if talks with Jindal Steel International fail, without giving details.