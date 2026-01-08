China clarifies ban on exports of dual-use items to Japan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Export ban on dual-use items to Japan will affect only military firms, says Beijing.

By Joe Cash

Beijing — China’s export ban on dual-use items to Japan will affect only military firms, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, helping to calm fears Beijing might curb rare earth shipments vital to Japan’s automotive industry over Tokyo’s remarks on Taiwan.

Dual-use items are goods, software and technologies that have civilian and military applications. They include certain rare earth magnets that power motors in car parts such as side mirrors, speakers and oil pumps. They play an even bigger role in electric vehicles (EVs).

“Civilian users will not be affected,” He Yadong, a commerce ministry spokesperson, told reporters. “China has always been committed to the stability and security of global production and supply chains.”

He did not say whether rare earth elements are covered by the restrictions, and did not comment when asked about reports by state media that the commerce ministry was weighing whether to further tighten rare earth export licences to Japan.

Halting remilitaristion

China has an export control list of about 1,100 dual-use items and technologies that manufacturers require a licence for to ship overseas, wherever the end user may be. The list contains at least seven categories of medium and heavy rare earths. It has, however, not specified which items may be affected by the ban on exports to Japan.

Ties between Beijing and Tokyo have deteriorated since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in November a Chinese attack on Taiwan threatening Japan’s survival could trigger a military response, a remark Beijing called “provocative”.

“Exports to Japan for military purposes that could find a military application and all other end-uses contributing to the enhancement of Japan’s military capabilities are prohibited,” He said. “The objective of halting Japan’s remilitarisation and nuclear ambitions is entirely legitimate, justified and lawful.”

Japan’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday, the day Beijing announced the ban, that it strongly protests the measures and demands China withdraw them.

Last month, Japan’s cabinet approved a record spending package for the fiscal year starting in April that includes a 3.8% increase in the country’s annual military budget to ¥9-trillion ($58bn).